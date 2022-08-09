Saint Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck a few days ago in California MARIO ANZUONI | Reuters

We go through August with the good news that the 8th of the 8th is the international day of the female orgasm. Shared with the world day dedicated to cats, which even have three festivities in the year. A day to claim female sexual health and fight against the still existing taboos. To this end, the initiative arose in Brazil a few years ago. Also to learn that, in addition to the wage gap and the digital gap, there is the orgasmic one. And it is that, according to a study by a company in the sector, up to 60% of Spanish women admit to having difficulty reaching orgasm, compared to 22.5% of men. If JLo (Jennifer López) were Spanish, that female orgasmic average would probably rise, according to the images of radiant happiness published by the diva after her marriage to Ben Affleck, turned into a holy man and almost a martyr squeezed according to the memes that circulate around the world. social networks. So this August 8 was a day to celebrate and to relieve ourselves of another concern that, unfortunately, is going to become daily in our and other provinces, such as the lack of water. The storm that unloaded on Sunday in the city of Ourense sounded like a heavenly orchestra. It didn’t last long, but after so long without rain it seemed almost miraculous. That water, scarce, does not come to alleviate shortage problems like the one in Ribadavia, but it was a small change in this torrid monotony. We need more rain. Also, maybe, more orgasms, but that’s not up to heaven or Ben Affleck.