Sad gift for Shawn Mendes! Camila Cabello appears with a new ‘boyfriend’

Everything seems to indicate that Camila Cabello gave herself a new opportunity in love, and that is that after having ended her relationship with Shawn Mendes at the end of 2021, a couple of days ago the singer was captured, very affectionate, with a new man , which is presumed could be her new boyfriend.

Through social networks, several images began to spread in which the Havana singer appeared walking with a handsome young man and despite the fact that at that time both did not share a kiss or any affection, in the following weeks they appeared together again, however, this time they were closer.

And it is that in the photographs both were seen enjoying a delicious meal, while Camila gave him a kiss on the cheek and the young man smiled delighted by this gesture of the singer, not to mention that now they did walk hand in hand. It should be noted that these images go viral on the 24th birthday of his ex, Shawn Mendes.

Who is Camila Cabello’s supposed new boyfriend?

According to several portals, the new heartthrob of the former Fifth Harmony band member is called Austin Kevitch and, unlike his ex Shawn Mendes, Austin is dedicated to developing applications, his dating app called Lox Club being the most popular that the young man has

According to the description of this app, its goal is to help ambitious and down-to-earth people get to know each other, not only by sliding, but also through experiences inspired by speakeasies and exclusive events.

It was not long ago when Camila was also caught with a mysterious man enjoying the beaches of the United States, and although at that time the person’s identity was unknown, now, with these images and the similarity of their physical appearance, many believe which is about Austin Kevicth.

(PHOTO: SPECIAL)