Ryan Gosling’s favorite dessert

A few days ago, a comment by Ryan Gosling went viral in which he said that “If I had to eat a single dish from here to the end of my life, it would be one that Eva’s mother cooks, rice pudding”. The cook referred to by the protagonist of La La Land in his comment is the mother of his wife, also an actress Eva Méndez.

Méndez, born 48 years ago in Miami, is not of Spanish origin, where we already know the roots of rice pudding, but Cuban. So how is it possible for her to make rice pudding? Well, maybe you don’t know that this, in different versions, it is a sweet dish that is cooked in multiple international kitchens and, specifically, it is a classic of the popular gastronomic culture of Cuba.

On the Caribbean island it is said of this dish made mainly with rice, milk and sugar that it is good pretty and cheap. And the truth is that it is so: that is why it has also conquered all of Spain, where it is a fixture on the dessert menu of popular restaurants, although it is in Asturias where it has the most tradition.

The reason why it is also done in Cuba has to do with the historical link between the two countries. Just as corn came from America to Europe, there were dishes and ingredients that traveled in the opposite direction, like pizza to Argentina or the United States. Many centuries before this happened, back in the 16th century, it is estimated that the Spanish brought rice pudding to Cuba.

For this reason, the recipe that Ryan Gosling loves so much resembles the Spanish one. Come on, they look so much, so much, so much, that they are identical in terms of concept, although logically in each country local ingredients are used. The type of rice can be different, but it is also different in Spain, where it changes depending on the family recipe.

The basic Cuban rice pudding recipe (a standard version) is made with 1/2 cup of white rice, water, lemon peel —the citrus point is differential in the Spanish rice pudding recipe, the one that Cuban cuisine inherited —, a cinnamon stick, a liter of milk, white sugar, a pinch of vanilla essence and cinnamon powder to serve.

One difference between most Spanish and Cuban rice pudding recipes is that on the island the rice is cooked in water first while here we usually do it directly in milk. In Cuba, milk is added to the already “soft” rice. At that time, the sugar is also added and left to cook over medium heat for a long time, about an hour, stirring from time to time, so that it thickens and does not stick.

Once ready, served with cinnamon powder and can be consumed hot or at room temperatureeven cold, although it is not recommended to enjoy more of the nuances and aromas of this dessert.

Investigating, we have found versions of Cuban-style rice pudding that they contain condensed or evaporated milk to make it even sweeter, and some people add a pinch of grated coconut plus cinnamon, lemon peel and sugar.

Hopefully one day Ryan Gosling or Eva Mendes will share the step by step of that delicious family version of Cuban-style rice pudding…

Rice pudding.iStock

Can you make healthy rice pudding?

We have already seen that this dessert is not a healthy recipe, neither in the Spanish version, no matter how much lemon it contains, nor in any of the Cuban variants. Nevertheless, you can get a very rich recipe whose nutritional values ​​are much better.

This is the case of the recipe that the culinary influencer Delicious Martha, one of the most popular and followed in our country, shares with Mia’s readers to celebrate Rice Pudding Day, which is celebrated on August 9.

You only have to follow the step by step of the traditional recipe but with the list of ingredients (for 5 servings) of the healthy rice pudding by Delicious Martha. You can choose the vegan option or not.