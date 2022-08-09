Ryan Gosling does not take off the boots that we will wear in the fall of 2022

Ryan Gosling he’s back. The actor can be seen in the thriller the unseen agent on Netflix, a film that premiered in July 2022. But it is not only celebrating its great return to the big screen: the star of Hollywood It is also on all the covers again. The reason is not only the most expensive Netflix movie of all time, but also its appearance. Like David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and company, Ryan Gosling is a style model for many men. The 41-year-old actor has once again demonstrated his good taste in recent weeks, and it looks like boots he can’t get rid of will be a total trend next fall.

Ryan Gosling Is Making These Boots The Biggest Shoe Trend Of Coming Fall

Ryan Gosling combines Red Wing boots with a double denim look. ©Getty Images

both in the unseen agent as in private, Ryan Gosling wears Red Wing boots. The star has been seen again and again as a model for Moc Toe, which has been around since 1953 and is therefore a true classic of the Minnesota brand. The Hollywood star combines them, for example, with a double look denim made up of dark blue jeans and a matching denim jacket, complemented by a dark blue t-shirt, sunglasses, a necklace and a watch.

What makes the boot classic? The high cut combines fairly sleek moccasin lines with a Traction Tred sole that insulates from the cold, creating a lucky mix of function and style.

Why it is worth investing in Red Wing boots

The classic Moc Toe model is one of the most popular of the American heritage brand. A real hit, as the boots are not only robust, but also casual and can be combined in many ways, as the numerous outfits by Ryan Gosling.

In addition, they are especially practical, since no need to worry about rapid wear. On the contrary, the more they are worn, the more comfortable the leather becomes and the more personal they are. If the soles wear out at any time, you can always replace them with new ones in the stores in Madrid or Barcelona.

This article was originally published on Deutsche GQ.