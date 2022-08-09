Ryan Gosling could have confirmed his role in Marvel

What character is Ryan Gosling going to bring to life at Marvel Studios? The famous actor could have unveiled his mysterious role in the MCU.

If you’re one of those who didn’t know anything about Ryan Gosling and the possibility of being Not going in Marvel Studios, that’s because it was never actually rumored. Well, it was never rumored by a source worth noting.

These false reports and ‘fan castings’ tend to gain traction from time to time. In fact, sometimes those dreams materialize, as was the case with John Krasinski What reed richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness either Rosario Dawson What Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian. However, Ryan Gosling was recently asked about the possibility of being Richard Rider at Marvel Studios.

Josh Horowitz, a journalist for MTV, posted some very interesting information on social media. To begin with, he confirmed that Ryan Gosling Won’t Play Nova In Future Marvel Studios. The character currently has a project in development, probably a series in Disney+. However, the actor The Gray Man could have revealed what other character he would play in the UCM.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

“Ryan Gosling and I have talked about the Nova rumors. He told me they weren’t trueJosh Horowitz explained. “But, this morning, Ryan came up to me to tell me there’s a superhero [de Marvel Studios] What do you want to interpret? That superhero is Ghost Rider“.

The actor could play Ghost Rider

The latest rumor about Ryan Gosling and Marvel Studios is that the actor and the studio recently met. Therefore, there is a possibility that some conversations have taken place to end up giving life to Ghost Rider at the MCU. However, we still do not know what Kevin Feig and company have planned for the debut of this character on the big screen.

As for which iteration of the superhero we might see when it finally returns to theaters, rumors have hinted that it won’t be neither. Johnny Blaze neither Robert Reyes. They have already appeared in the previous films of Ghost Rider and in Agents of SHIELD, respectively. Therefore, Marvel Studios has the door open to use Danny Ketch, Alexandra Jones, kusala or even a new incarnation of the character that was created explicitly for Ryan Gosling.