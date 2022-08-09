Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page, style references at the premiere of The Gray Man

the canadian Ryan Gosling and the american Chris Evans starred on Wednesday night, together with the Cuban-Spanish interpreter Ana de Armas, the world presentation of the film project The Gray Man. At the event, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, those present witnessed a display of outfits that, how could it be otherwise, deserve to be analyzed, since the different actors catapulted themselves as authentic references of style with their respective bets .

The film, which will land tomorrow, Friday, July 15, on the big screen and on the 22nd on the platform of streaming Netflix, also brings together an elite cast, which also includes names like Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick or Rege-Jean Page. The latter also did not hesitate to join the list of the best dressed that walked the red carpet of the presentation.

While De Armas, already understood as one of the most sought-after faces on the Hollywood scene, opted –in terms of clothing– for a design signed by Louis Vuitton made up of a bodysuit of paillettes and skirt of scales with a geometric shape and metallic finish, Gosling, Evans and Page succumbed to the infallible jacket suit, although each of them wore it faithful to their own essence.

How Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page defended tailoring at the premiere of The Gray Man

Chris Evans

Actor Chris Evans, who will play Lloyd Hansen in the thriller of the Russos, has been one of the main focuses of attention at the world premiere of The Gray Man. The artist, who had already coincided with his professional colleague Ana de Armas in Knives Out, denoted pure elegance yet sporting a somewhat informal construction. the protagonist of Lightyear He opted, for the event, for a two-piece tailored suit made up of a jacket and trousers. The Boston native advocated for a more relaxed and laid-back tailoring by replacing the classic shirt with a basic, crisp white cotton t-shirt. Shoes with tassels and sunglasses could not be missing from the look either.

Ryan Gosling

The native of London, Canada, seems to be immersed in a highly satisfactory moment in his professional career. After the phenomenon that has arisen as a result of the film adaptation of Barbie In the hands of Greta Gerwig, the codes that govern the dress that defines Ken, eternal boyfriend of the famous doll, seem to have truly caused a change in aesthetics in Gosling, something that he demonstrated with his appearance yesterday in Los Angeles .

To pose before the spotlights of the cameras, the interpreter donned a suit in two shades of aquamarine blue. Set that he combined with a shirt with a vertical striped print – which he wore ajar – and some shoes Oxford in pristine white.

Rege-Jean Page

Acclaimed actor from the hit Netflix period series, Bridgerton, does not seem to be willing to stop offering us style lectures with which to take note of the trends that will take place in the coming weeks. Page, meanwhile, at the premiere of the film, carried a memorable conjunction. A look made up, first of all, of a two-tone collarless button-down shirt in white and gray. This creation was combined with a dark blue double-breasted blazer and matching sartorial-inspired trousers.

Likewise, the look was finished with the addition of gray suede sneakers with white soles. And, as far as accessories are concerned, she wore a silver chain that hung from her neck and a watch that peeked out of the left sleeve of the suit jacket.

