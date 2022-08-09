RUMOR: New Details About The Role Villains Will Play In ‘Wonder Woman’ – Movie News

The solo movie of the DC superheroine starring Gal Gadot opens on June 23, 2017 in the United States.





Eva Green and Sean Bean could be the next actors to join the DC Cinematic Universe with wonder-woman. Both have been the interpreters rumored to play the villains of the film starring Gal Gadot. Green would interpret the sorceress Circe and Bean, meanwhile, to the god of war Ares and, now, possible new details of the role that both will have in the film have appeared.

always according to Heroic HollywoodAres will be the main villain and will use Circe as a weapon to get what he wants: the ancient and powerful amazon sword that could make him the God of Gods and stay in charge of Olympus. Apparently, his goal is to start the Third World war to feed on all the energy generated by the large number of deaths and destruction that would entail and thus acquire enough power to take the sword. Also, Ares will send Circe to entertain Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (probably Chris Pine) transforming men into beasts and with Ares’s promise to turn her into a Chimera at the end of the battle.

But in this theory there is also room for The dark knight, who could witness, from a distance, all this. The aforementioned medium also indicates that she will face Wonder Woman for what happened in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice when Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) meets Diana and she searches for the lost sword.

wonder-woman will tell the story of the superheroine of DC Comicsinterpreted by Gal Gadot. The film, directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster) opens on June 23, 2017. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice coming to movie theaters March 23, 2016.