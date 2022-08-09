Robert Downey Jr was inspired by Elon Musk to be Iron Man



Robert Downey Jr managed to resurface in Hollywood thanks to ‘Iron Man’



The actor was inspired by Elon Musk to shape Tony Stark, a character according to him very similar to the businessman



As much as Stark was tech-savvy, Downey had to go through strict strength training.

In the last decade Robert Downey Jr has become one of the key figures in Hollywood thanks to his Hombre de Hierro, essential in the success of Marvel and in the superhero industry over the last few years, as well as the point of union of these fantastic beings throughout more than twenty films. After falling to hell, Jon Favreau insisted that he be the protagonist who embodied Tony Stark in the saga, to which the producers refused, but decided to give him a casting test. There he began the construction of his character, looking for inspirations and preparing for more than a decade of blockbusters.

Elon Musk, key to playing Tony Stark

The Iron Man seen on screen for years might not have been the same without the richest person on the planet: Elon Musk. In 2007 Robert Downey Jr visited the Space X facilities and was totally fascinated with what he saw and Musk became a key figure in the construction of the character. In a book about the businessman, a statement by Downey Jr is recorded in which he says that he is not easily amazed, but this place and this man are amazing.

On that visit he saw machines of all kinds and how the engineers worked, “it was like a radical startup,” he said. After that visit she realized that what happened on the set of the film was similar to what he had seen in Musk’s companyso he met him and they ate together, a meeting from which he took several eccentricities from the businessman that served him to become a Stark, a character that he saw very similar to Musksince he believes that both have a very clear idea “what to live for and to dedicate themselves to”.

also had to train

In addition to inspiration, and as much as his character used technology as a weapon, Robert Downey Jr had to train so as not to clash between characters like Captain America or Thorsomething that was not new, he also did for ‘Sherlock Holmes’.