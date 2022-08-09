Robert Downey Jr. vs Benedict Cumberbatch Which is Better Sherlock?

Robert Downey Jr. Y benedict cumberbatch are two of the most prominent actors who have played Sherlock Holmes in recent years. Define who has done better it’s hard, and here are some clues that might give us the answer.

At first glance, the comparison seems easy: Robert Downey Jr. Y benedict cumberbatch gave life to the famous detective created by the British writer Arthur Conan Doyle. However, there are a series of variables that show that each of his works has a more than singular character. To begin with, it must be said that one personified Sherlock for the cinema and another for television.

Cumberbatch and Downey Jr., two Sherlocks together – Source: pinkvilla.com

The debuts took place almost simultaneously, but the first to put himself in the shoes of Holmes was Robert Downey Jr. In Sherlock Holmes (2009), was under the orders of Guy Ritchie and created a character that stands out for its youono relaxed and endowed with a particular sense of humor.

The film was a success and some time later its sequel came, which also featured Jude Law in the role of doctor watson. As for the third installment of the saga, it would seem that it is assured. However, its officials said that production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

benedict cumberbatchmeanwhile, debuted as sherlock in the homonymous series made by the BBC. The interpretation of him resulted in a much more serious, mental and cynical character than Downey Jr. It must also be said that, by having a more developed story, he was able to delve into the past and even into the emotions of Sherlock.

Related news

Other great actors who have played Sherlock Holmes

Both the actor Hombre de Hierro such as Doctor Strange they did great jobs with the role of Sherlock and offered arguments to choose theirs as the best of all.

As if that were not enough, there are also other great performers who join this list and compete for first place. One of the most notable cases is that of Ian McKellenwho in Mr Holmes gave life to an old and sick Sherlock who must face his last case.

Johnny Lee Miller offered a highly original version in Elementaryseries in which Sherlock lives in the present and is accompanied by a woman, Doctor Watson (Lucy Liu). Finally, henry cavill joins this group not with a leading role, but with a secondary role: the one he did in Enola Holmesthe Netflix movie starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Taking all of the above into account, which do you think is the best Sherlock Holmes of those seen in recent years?

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.