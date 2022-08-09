Robert Downey Jr. prepares two series of Sherlock Holmes for HBO Max

Robert Downey Jr. Is Developing a Sherlock Holmes Universe. The actor, the protagonist of the film saga based on the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle, which began in 2009 and which added a second installment, Sherlock Holmes. Shadow Game, in 2011, prepares the jump of the franchise to the small screen with two television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr. and his production company, Team Downey, are developing two Sherlock Holmes fictions that can be seen on HBO MAX. Both productions are in the early stages of development and at the moment the details of their plots are unknown. While Downey Jr. will serve as executive producer on both series, it’s unclear if he’ll reprise the role of Sherlock.

The Hollywood Reporter article also gives details about the third installment of the film saga. The publication notes that the film has not passed the development stage, so it is still unknown if Warner Bros. will continue with the project.

The decision to create a television universe based on Sherlock Holmes is a move by HBO MAX in its war against other streaming services. Platforms are turning to familiar characters and stories to create franchises that are a safe bet audience and engage die-hard fans. HBO Max has already followed this strategy with The Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad; or with the Penguin (Colin Farrell) series derived from The Batman that he is already preparing.

Sherlock Holmes holds the world record as the most portrayed literary character in film history. and television, with more than 75 actors who have played the role. Some examples are Benedict Cumberbatch, who brought the character to life in Sherlock; or Jonny Lee Miller, who played him in Elementary.

The prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO MAX

One of the most anticipated news of this year for fans of the period series Game of Thrones, this after they reported on the date on which it will hit the screens House of the Dragon, the prequel that the HBO platform is preparing for the followers of the world-famous Targaryen family.

Through official channels and with a poster of the prequel in which an egg of the mythical dragons that represent the Targaryen house is seen, HBO announced that this August 21 will begin to broadcast House of the Dragon, series that takes place between 300 and 200 years before the game of thrones that breaks out in Westeros beginsafter the death of King Robert Baratheon, in the first season of Game of Thrones.

So far it has been reported that this prequel will have 10 episodes, and although it is one of the most anticipated productions, it has not yet been confirmed if it will have more seasons after this first installment. However, it was known that this will be based on the book by George RR Martin, creator of the story, Fire & Blood, in which the story of the Targaryen house will be told, the same one that dominated the continent after they managed to control the dragons that inhabited the world, and from which one of the protagonists of the main series, Daenerys Targaryen, is born.

Among the actors who will be in this prequel are Matt Smith, Eve Best, Wil Johnson, Matthew Needham, Savannah Steyn, Emma D’Arcy, Jefferson Hall, Sonoya Mizuno, John Macmillan, Bill Paterson, Gavin Spokes, Olivia Cooke, David Horovitch , Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Graham McTavish, among others.

*With information from Europe Press.