Rihanna reappears after the birth of her son

The Barbadian singer Rihanna and her boyfriend, the American rapper ‘A$AP Rocky‘, they had their first child on May 13 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Her first major public appearance, since giving birth to her son, was this week in London, in the immersive experience ‘Mexican Geniuses’, an art show that offers an immersive experience through the life and work of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

The artist was dressed elegantly but casually, wearing a black blouse with flared sleeves and dark skinny blue jeans. She posed in two photos, showing off her outfit and her long, wavy hair.

“We found love in an artistic place,” the exhibition’s Instagram account shared. “Last night, Rihanna visited the ‘Mexican Geniuses’ exhibition in London and met (at least virtually) one of her idols, Frida Kahlo. We are SCREAMING INTERNALLY.”

The singer has not yet spoken about her experience as a mother, but she told the portal ‘Elle’ in March that she really intends to protect her son’s privacy.

‘People’ magazine, citing a source close to the artists, indicates that Rihanna is doing well, that she is a “wonderful mom” and that both, 34, are very excited to be parents.

The relationship between Rocky and Rihanna

The father, ‘A$AP Rocky’, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, of Barbadian descent, is a rapper who has won several hip hop BETs and has been nominated for two Grammy’s.

Rihanna reconnected with Mayers, with whom she shared a long friendship, after an advertising collaboration for her beauty brand ‘Fenty Skin’ in the summer of 2020, according to local media.