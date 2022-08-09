Rihanna Looks Gorgeous and Fashionable in Casual Outfit of Jeans and Shirt

Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has always had a very modern and avant-garde sense of fashion, which glamourous and style with everything you wear, although opting for a daring and cosmopolitan image that, although it may not be to everyone’s taste, does not leave anyone indifferent either.

She is all sophistication when it comes to a red carpet or gala event and she leans towards a more comfortable and casual clothing when he delights us with his street style, that street fashion, as it is known, that speaks to us of a more relaxed and informal style for day to day.

It’s just a relax outfit as for a quiet day of rest that we recently saw him using in New York on a date with her partner, A$SAP Rocky. Impressive because the singer carries her own elegance that elevates a simple outfit, she stands out for her carefree attitude that makes some simple jeans and shirt look so chic

She wears pants denim wide and high-waisted shoes that combine with normcore tennis shoes and an avant-garde design buttoned shirt, since it has cuts like strips that give it a very modern and risky halo.

The blue tone of the garment highlights a very ad hoc freshness for the season and Rihanna also wears a gold tone jewelry very striking that elevates the outfit, with long necklaces, earrings, watch, rings and bracelet; in addition to dark sunglasses and loose hair showing off her natural curly hair.

His outfit seems to match A$AP Rocky’s, as he also wears denim albeit complete with a tide dye long sleeve t-shirt in pink and blue, as well as a black vest and a colored hat.

this from coordinate when dressing It also seems to be her thing lately, since recently they were also seen walking around the city at dawn, wearing black outfits, she wearing an oversize sports set.

A casual and comfortable choice, the couple also stick to that trend where couples coordinate their clothing, something that perhaps tells us a lot about their close relationship, since they became parents just last May.