Rihanna considers taking her lingerie company public for 3,000 million

“Who do you think you have in front of you? You better have my money,” reads one of the most controversial lyrics of the world star Rihanna. However, the amount for which she decided to compose those verses would have little to do with the enormous sum for which she expects the market to value her Savage X Fenty lingerie company: $3 billion.

The singer is working on the IPO with her advisers, an operation that could take place this year.

As they have assured fortune sources close to the proposal, Rihanna is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to carry out this operation in the coming months. However, there is no final decision and plans could vary drastically.

In fact, despite the fact that the public offer did not take place, the firm is still expected to reach a value of 217 million by 2025.

It should be noted that this assessment would respond to an interest in the name of the founder rather than the performance of the store itself. “Right now, 3,000 million may be too high a valuation because their articles are not expensive. They will have to sell a large volume of product, about 140 million Ebitda,” explains Shannon Coyne, co-founder of the consulting firm Bluestock Advisors.

However, the company only has three years of life, in which it has lived a compound annual revenue growth rate of 150% in each of these exercises.

On the other hand, fans of the lingerie brand are demanding the creation of a line for pregnant women after breaking the news, just three months ago, that the world star is expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Savage X raised 125 million in its last round of financing

The singer from Barbados has managed to get big investors to put their eyes on her businesses. In fact, Savage X, which is only one of her three companies, managed to raise 125 million dollars in January in a financing round led by Neuberger Berman, in which investors such as L Catterton, Avenir Growth Capital, Sunley House Capital Management and Marcy Venture Partners participated.

So far, the company, of which Rihanna owns just 30%, has acquired $310 million in funding.

If the public offer finally takes place, it is expected that this 30% ownership will be transferred to the shares, which would leave the businesswoman with a participation of 990 million, if Savage X were valued at 3,000 million dollars.

Rihanna has managed to capture the desire for social inclusion of consumers

But, what have the big firms seen in this lingerie company? Savage X, like Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, have been able to respond to a latent need within urban culture and the outskirts.

Under the shelter of the influence of Rihanna, whose fortune is valued at 1,700 million, according to Forbes, these brands have captured the attention of much of the western youth. Young women, not only African Americans, who have found in the brands launched by the singer a way to express their culture and empower themselves.

It is not necessary to refer to the US to understand this trend. Here in Spain, the rise of urban music, with female singers such as Bad Gyal, Chanel, Rosalía or La Zowi, has caused tens of thousands of women to align themselves with Afro-American culture, bringing fashion and aesthetics from American neighborhoods to the streets of Spain.

A need that the rest of the brands are not fully understanding and, therefore, are not satisfying. That’s where Rihanna has found her niche with her three makeup and lingerie companies.

Fenty Beauty, for example, has over 40 foundation shades, a palette head and shoulders above the rest. This simple gesture of social inclusion has also served as a promotional catapult for their brands. Thanks to this type of actions, the company is valued at 2,800 million dollars.

Likewise, Savage X offers sizes that meet women with sizes from XS to 4XL.

The lingerie company already has five physical stores, located in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC. Precisely, five regions where urban culture is enormously widespread.



Victoria’s Secret is launching a new underwear line for tweens