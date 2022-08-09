Ricardo Cadena received a figure back in Chivas training for the Liga MX Classic Tapatío

Ricardo Cadena, coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, received pleasant news this Monday in the afternoon session in Verde Valle, during the beginning of the preparation for the Clásico Tapatío of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX.

The main staff of the Sacred Flock, meanwhile, returned this Monday to the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle to start with the preparations of your next match: against the Atlas club at the Akron Stadium, a special edition of the Jalisco derbywith the sole mission of reaping his first championship victory.

Ricardo Cadena, strategist for Chivas, is going through a severe crisis of results derived from an intense offensive drought that keeps them in the lower part of the standingsin which he collected just five of the 21 points played in these seven dates of the championship and which has put his continuity on the rojiblanco bench in check, after suffering a tough and agonizing 2-1 defeat in his visit to Mazatlán FC.

The coach of the Sacred Flock, who will suffer the loss due to the suspension of midfielder Rubén Bear Gonzalez, This key week in its cycle began with the absence of its figures: Alexis Vega and Fernando Beltrán, who will represent Liga MX at the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game on Wednesday, August 10, in Minnesota. In the face of so much adversity, the rojiblanco coaching staff received at least one piece of good news and that they fully joined the work at Verde Valle this Monday.

The Chivas coach received midfielder Sergio Flores back in training with the first team on Monday after overcoming his reconditioning period, after an extensive period of recovery from an injury suffered in the past Clausura 2022, so he arrives at an ideal time to add to the rojiblanco squad with a view to an edition of the Clásico Tapatío that will be transcendental for Ricardo Cadena’s coaching staff.

