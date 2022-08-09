Review of ‘The invisible agent’ (2022): Very hot chase

Produced by the Netflix platform, with ‘The invisible agent’ we are facing a shameless copy of the James Bond franchise. Chronically depicts the misadventures of a CIA analyst, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), released from prison and recruited by his unpredictable boss, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly trained mercenary working for the controversial agency. Nothing new under the hottest sun in today’s mediocre world of Hollywood, made with a huge budget and hooked actors and actresses, but without special ambitions and almost made with a telefilm mentality.

Right from the first scene, in which the Apollonian Ryan Gosling (a kind of ‘low cost’ Brad Pitt) brags about his cunning, the long-suffering viewer realizes that he is dealing with a commercial product, filmed with the media strip and little imagination. Likewise, the dangerous game of identities, even sexual ones, that its protagonist practices with those around him is not carried to its ultimate consequences, so the final result, luxurious, ostentatious, lacks entity. In short, ‘The invisible agent’ tries to vindicate the nature of cinema as a simulation of reality. The problem is that the entire shed remains in borage water.