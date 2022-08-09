Reveal details of Amber Heard’s sex parties

The actress, meanwhile, would be evaluating the option of suing the writer who leaked these details of the orgies that supposedly would include large amounts of drugs and minors.

After losing the trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress Amber Heard seems to continue to have problems after a series of accusations against him of organizing sex parties were revealed.

The information was released by the writer Jessica Reed Kraus, who is close to the actor’s legal team Pirates of the Caribbean and that through his blog Substack he published the article Depp vs. Heard / Pt. 3: The Sex Parties exposed a number of details about these orgies.

In this line, the author pointed to a link between Amber Heard and the American tycoon Elon Musk dating back to 2011a period in which the actress was supposedly looking for women to work as escorts at the parties that the businessman held at his residence in Beverly Hills.

The writer thus affirmed that Heard “quickly became one of the favorites” of this circle, due to her “ability to attract other young actresses (usually gay) hard-pressed to work as escorts and make appearances or perform at these events for Musk and his tech cronies.”

“Lies can be beautiful.” – E Musk https://t.co/AGkIxtxi2g — Jessica Reed Kraus (@houseinhabit) August 3, 2022

On the other hand, Kraus stated that at these parties there were “large amounts of MDMA (ecstasy), alcohol and sexual intercourse»adding that among the women who were taken to these orgies in some cases they would be minorswhile the other participants were “tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.”

Amber Heard’s response

According to Marca, the information revealed by Jessica Reed Kraus caused annoyance in Amber Heard and Elon Musk, so both they would be evaluating the possibility of suing to the writer.

The aforementioned media specified that the author made a series of publications in the stories of her Instagram account stating that they told her that the actress was “absolutely terrified” by the dissemination of these details.

Given this situation, they ensured that Heard would have approached Musk to raise the possibility of jointly filing a lawsuit against the writer.