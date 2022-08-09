Renaissance is Beyoncé’s new album

Beyoncé will release very soon Renaissance, his new studio album. The news came last night, when on social networks the artist updated his bio by adding the official title and release date.

Shortly after, the singer made available on the site the pre-order of a box set containing the cd, a t-shirt and other merchandise that will make the fan base very happy. You can buy your copy by clicking HERE.

Renaissance is the first part of Beyoncé’s new album!

As we told you in recent days, Beyoncé had updated www.beyonce.com by uploading images related to B7 it’s at B8. Anyone expecting a surprise release – à la Lemonade – within a few hours, but it did not happen.

The photos were removed a few days later and some thought of a cyber attack operated against the singer. However, the details unveiled today immediately disproved these rumors.

First of all, the reference to B7 And B8 given that Renaissance it will only be the first part of Beyoncé’s new record era. The wording act i it appears, in fact, next to the name and the date, that is, the next July 29.

The project can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music and the preview shown by the second streaming service has revealed the length of the disc: sixteen tracks, which will surely add to those of theact ii.

Already in August 2021, Beyoncé had anticipated the title of the project in the course of an interview:

“With the isolation and injustices of the past year, it feels like we’re all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I sense the arrival of a rebirth and I want to be an active part in promoting this escape in every possible way. “

The artist then returned to being active on Instagram, where she uploaded the photoshoot of a service made together with British Vogue. Edward Enninful, managing editor, got to listen Renaissance in preview and, in the article, he described it like this:

“Vocals that soar and impetuous bases and, in a second, I return to the discos of my youth. I want to get up and move. This is music that I love deeply. Music that elevates you, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people of the past and present, music that will unite many on the dance floor, music that touches the soul. “

We do not yet know if the album will be accompanied by a film or a series of videos and we cannot rule out the launch of a single shortly given the traditional promotional approach adopted this time around. Stay tuned to Rapologia for any updates on Renaissance!