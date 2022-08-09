Reese Witherspoon turns 45: feminist and with a brilliant career, she is one of the women who most inspires us

She is one of those actresses who, like so many other women, seem to have to continually prove themselves. That for having done romantic comedy they are placed on a lower step of the interpretive scale. That besides being “pretty, rich and blonde” she needs a double check of all her other qualities. But not anymore. Reese Witherspoon turns 45 and he does so having achieved what he has fought so hard for: without having to explain himself to anyone.

Winner of the Oscar and the Golden Globe for her leading role in the film on the tightropethe star of box office hits like A very legal blonde Y Sweet Home Alabama She is one of the most important actresses of her generation and one of the champions of feminism in Hollywood, but also beyond the golden walls of the film industry.

“I hate reading scripts where no women are involved because inevitably I get to that point where the girl turns around and asks the guy, ‘What do we do now?’ Do you know any woman who in a crisis situation has no idea what to do? It’s ridiculous to think that a woman wouldn’t know what to do,” Reese Witherspoon said in an acclaimed speech that has gone viral on social media.

And it is that his feminist discourse and its fight for equal rights and for diversity They have led her to raise her voice for years, especially to ask for a greater presence of women in film production in Hollywood. Reese witherspoon was, in fact, one of the promoters along with Natalie Portman or Jessica Chastain of Times’s UP, a movement against sexual harassment born as a reaction to the Harvey Weinstein case and at the height of Me Too.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the biggest activists in Hollywood for the equality of women and against sexist violenceand in his struggle to achieve greater female representation in the film industry, with more stories about women and better salary and working conditions, he created the production company Pacific Standard with Bruna Papandrea in 2012. That is, had to create his own film company to be able to give an outlet to its values ​​and to the representativeness that it believes to be fair. From Pacific Standard was born, in 2016, Hello Sunshine, a project with the aim of promoting stories created by and for women, with an eye on the heyday of streaming platforms and television series. With her he has created her greatest successes: heace movies Wild Y gone girl and the series Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere Y The Morning Showamong many other audiovisual products.

Hello Sunshine is the production company that Reese Witherspoon has created to release her film projects, “by and for women”.

And her support for women, especially creative ones, doesn’t just encompass cinema, but has also reached the literary world… and fashionable. The American has her successful book club, known on Instagram as @reesesbookclub, in which the chosen books are always by female authors. After discovering the story of Cheryl Strayed thanks to the autobiographical book Wild decided to produce, direct and star in the film of the same name, and precisely two works written by women have served as inspiration for two of her series:Big Little Lieswritten by Liane Moriarte, and Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. And in 2019 she also launched herself into the world of fashion creating her own inclusive and affordable clothing brand, Draper James.

AN ENTIRE CAREER: A SCAR ACTRESS

Born in New Orleans (Louisiana, United States) on March 22, 1976, now 45 years ago, Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon debut in the entertainment industry at just 7 years old, when he began appearing in commercials, and four years later he won a talent show. In the late 1990s he did his first major film work, appearing in movies like Pleasantville (1998), election (1999) and cruel intentions (1999), in which he shares the poster with his ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and father of daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese. In 2011, Reese Witherspoon married talent agent Jim Tothwith whom he had his son tennessee james.

The definitive consecration of his career came in 2001 with A very legal blonde, a box office success with which he positioned himself as one of the great stars of Hollywood. The film had a second part and will have a new installment that will be released in 2022, with which the actress hopes to once and for all overcome all the prejudices associated with this production.

After that success came others who consolidated his career: Sweet Home Alabama (2002) and on the tightrope (2006), the biopic about Johnny Cash in which the actress plays June Carter Cash, the artist’s wife. For this role, Reese Witherspoon won the award for best leading actress, in addition to the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Actor’s Guild Award or the Critic’s Choice, among other awards. I would choose all of them again for their work in the movie Wildreleased in 2015, and which he also produced, just as he had done a year earlier with gone girl.

His consecration in the world of series

Reese Witherspoon has succeeded in everything she has undertaken. Star of several romantic comedies, her latest projects have focused on television, or more specifically on the world of streaming platforms. streaming. Among others, she is now known for creating and starring in hits like Big Little Lies, The Morning Show Y Little Fires Everywhere, of which we have already spoken. The first had such an impact and recognition from critics that it not only had a second season, but it has already been announced that there will be a third. Starring and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, the cast also includes Laura Dern, Shailene Diann Woodley and Zo Kravitz., and with the addition of Meryl Streep in the second season; a stellar cast for a heartbreaking story of sorority, which swept the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

After addressing issues such as racism and classism with another of the hits signed by his production company, Little Fires Everywhere (with Kerry Washington), Reese Witherspoon has three other original films pending release along with Netflix and five series: Colleen McGuinness (AppleTV+), Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime Video), Sara Saidi (ABC), Kin (Starzplay) and From Scratch (Netflix). We can not wait.

