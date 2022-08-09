Ready Player One presents an unrealistic view of life in the metaverse, says Everyrealm CEO

The CEO of Everyrealm, Janine Yorio has dispelled misconceptions that the Metaverse can only be presented “exclusively in VR.”

In his speech on Tuesday during the Korean Blockchain Week 2022, Yorio told an audience in Seoul that the film Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg had given us a glimpse of what life might be like if we lived in the Metaverse.

Nevertheless, the film gives us a misconception about the Metaverse because “the protagonist is wearing a VR headset”, it argues, even though most Metaverse developments are currently “developed for the desktop”, according to Janine Yorio.

Yorio stressed that consumer preferences have been the reason for this, as the way humans like to “interact with technology” is “18 inches from your face, not three inches from your face”, adding that ” a lot more people have computers than VR headsets.”

Yorio stressed that the idea of ​​the Metaverse being exclusively in VR is unrealistic, and adds that although Ready Player One showed us that this “immersive photoreal environment” was an exciting concept, it’s not going to happen in the “near future” as it’s not the way humans are used to interacting with technology.

The CEO of Everyrealm suggested that the metaverse being set “exclusively in VR” contradicts the way humans are used to using technology, which is generally multitasking or used to “procrastinate”, while “when you use VR you have to get out of life completely”.

According to Yorio, the next “12 to 36 months” will be the most exciting time for the metaverse, as it will be the time when “a lot of triple-A game studios… are going to start building and delivering the kind of metaverse” that people wait.

Once this major developmental shift occurs, that’s when we can expect “widespread adoption […] the moment we are all waiting for,” he explained.

Everyrealm is a company that invests, manages, and develops digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse platforms, games, and infrastructure. The company currently has stakes in 25 metaverse platforms, as well as owning over 3,000 NFTs and managing over 100 real estate developments.

During the presentation, Yorio also shared Everyrealm’s project plans for the near future with a focus on fashion as it is “one of the main private engines of commerce:”

“Users of the Metaverse will be able to have a similar avatar that they can wear with clothes from different designers […] as we firmly believe that fashion will advance the Metaverse.”

Yorio also pointed out that they were not prioritizing building music concerts in the Metaverse, calling the idea of ​​concerts in the Metaverse “terrible.”

“We go to live shows to get the ‘bass’ feeling in our feet and be with friends and really dance, and you can’t do any of that in the metaverse […] but the pandemic made us be a little more forgiving of what a concert can be.”

