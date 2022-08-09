Reactions to the death of Olivia Newton-John

The death of actress Olivia Newton-John has generated a wave of reactions among her colleagues and many well-known characters who had given uplike many other anonymous, to the charisma of the actress.

Many of them have highlighted not only the importance of Olivia as performer and artistbut also as a person, as they describe her as someone worth having around.

That has been done, for example, by Hugh Jackman, in an image uploaded to networks by the actor, both appear in an award ceremony posing together. “I am devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away. One of the great privileges of my life was meeting her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve ever met… She was one of the most open, generous, and fun to be with. She was a one-of-a-kind spirit of hers. It’s not a secret that Olivia was my first love. I kissed her (her poster of her) every night before I went to sleep. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. She was a fighter for the cure of cancer who knows no limits. I love you Olivia “, she wrote next to the image.

Nicole Kidman spoke on behalf of herself and her husband, Keith Urban, assuring that Livvie, Olivia’s affectionate diminutive, “brought the most divine light to the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness… we will always be hopelessly dedicated to you.”

It is fashionable for people to upload photos with the person who has died to remember them. That was also what Rebel Wilson did, who, together with an image in which he poses with Olivia Newton-John, says the following about her: “You were the most beautiful woman inside and outyou are a true Australian icon and playing your daughter on screen in A Few Best Men It was more than an honor.”

“Seeing yourself as a blockbuster star at the Hollywood box office with GREASE with your natural accent was very important to me when I was a little girl, helping me believe it was possible for an Australian girl to star in huge musicals international. You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 – I was only in the choir, but it was a start! You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously. You were so kind to me and it was a blessing to meet you Olivia. I will never forget us singing at the piano at our on-set lunch together. What a legend you are! I am so sad that you are gone… Love and Light always for you,” Wilson said.

Kate Hudson appeared on her Instagram singing one of Sandy’s songs to her daughter in grease. Alongside the video, he wrote: “There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my room and sing at the top of my lungs in front of the mirror. Imitating every move he made, wishing I could hit those clean high notes and trying hard for trying. What a beautiful human light. She was an inspiration to me as I dreamed of what life could be. Thank you for sharing your light with the world as it moved and shaped girls like me. May we all sing for Olivia today and celebrate her brave years of struggle. Love and Light,” said Hudson.