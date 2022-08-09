Quentin Tarantino forgets his habit and this is his opinion on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Quentin Tarantino normally does not give his opinion on the most recent films, but that in the case of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, directed by Joseph Kosinski, made an exception.

The American director recently gave his opinion on “the best movies in the history of cinema“.

First of all, point out that he does not like to comment on new releases because “then I’m forced to say nice things, or else I’m ‘slapping’ someone, and I don’t want to do that.”

However, I did not hesitate to give my opinion of the new film starring Tom Cruise.

“But, in this case… I love ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. I thought it was fantastic. I saw her at the movies… that one and the remake of steven spielberg of ‘West Side Story‘. Both It seems to me that they were putting on a real movie show, the kind of show that I thought I would never see again. It was incredible,” Tarantino said.

Tarantino recognizes the work of director Kosinski and Tom Cruise’s hand in ‘Maverick’

Furthermore, he added:There was a beautiful detailbecause I adore them both – to the cinema of Tony Scott and Tony himself – and that is this is the closest we’re going to get to seeing another Tony Scott movie, ever.

“Joseph Kosinski did a great job. The respect and love for Tony was in every shot. Almost every decision. He was consciously embodied, but in such a sensational way that he became respectful.

“And I also think he was in every decision I made.” Tom (Cruise) did in the movie,” Tarantino concluded.