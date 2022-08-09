Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with few changes

Today, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2069 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.2633 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing an appreciation of 0.03% or 1 cent, trading around 20.24 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2027 and a maximum of 20.2826. pesos, showing the smallest daily variation since April 15.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2633 – Sell: $20.2633

: Buy $20.2633 – Sell: $20.2633 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,298 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the week with gains

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.70 pesos, for $24.48 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.