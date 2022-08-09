Plastic Surgery: Victoria Beckham, Courteney Cox and the Regrets

Look like a real Hollywood star for once! Many young girls dream of this. However, there is often a lot of work behind the flawless beauty look…including beauty documents! With sometimes unpleasant results.

It’s no longer a secret that celebrities go under the knife here and there or fill their faces with spades.

Cosmetic procedures as a means of eternal beauty? Not for these celebrities! You are bitterly embarrassed about the doctor’s visits today.

Courtney Cox

Courteney Cox became iconic as Monica Geller on Friends Photo: NBC Universal via Getty Images

Friends star Courteney Cox, 58, has publicly admitted that she battles aging in the spotlight. Her way out: Botox!

“I was trying to get over old age. But you can’t,” she admitted on NBC-Interview too. “I have done things that I regret.” At some point she no longer recognized herself in the mirror. Then it’s over!

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I look so weird doing Botox and injecting stuff into my face.’ “

Caramba! Actress Courteney Cox was almost unknown in 2015 Photo: Charlie Galley/Getty Images

She has now removed all cosmetic and filler procedures and enjoys her natural appearance. “These are not wrinkles, they are expression lines. But first I had to learn that fillers are not my friend.”

victoria beckham

The former Spice Girl’s first wish victoria beckham (48) “Torpedo Bazooka” (that’s what she called her two huge silicone breasts), they even hit her with a knife on several occasions. Then, in 2011, opinion changed.

For years, Victoria Beckham denied having plastic surgery Photo: WireImage

“The bazooka torpedoes are gone!” he explained in an interview with the British. fashion magazineHer breast surgeries were “a sign of insecurity.” “Stupid”, says today’s fashion queen.

In an open letter to herself, she wrote: “Maybe I should say take your hands off your boobs. I denied it for years, you idiot!”

Today, Victoria Beckham is more natural Photo: AFP

Cameron Diaz

Hollywood Sunshine Cameron Diaz (49) became known as the radiant Mary Jensen in There’s Something About Mary. I laughed for the cameras on every red carpet. However, at some point, the smile did not look quite normal anymore because: I also fell into the trap of Botox.

“I changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to look like that,’” she revealed. Eastern Time“I’d rather see my face grow old than see a face that doesn’t belong to me at all.”

Cameron Diaz 2007 Photo: Reuters

Although there are some wrinkles around Cameron Diaz’s eyes, her demeanor looks remarkably lined. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

But that’s not all: the beauty also underwent an operation on her nose. As Diaz explained in his Longevity Book, this was necessary after a surfing accident in 2006. Why? She broke her nose for the fourth time.

jennifer gray

The pretty girl from “Dirty Dancing”: Jennifer Gray (62 years old) became an international star overnight. And day after day she went back out the window. why? According to her own testimony, because she underwent a nose operation.

Although she garnered quite a few fans after her success, Jennifer Gray was not happy with her appearance. Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Because the surgery completely changed his appearance. In one of them, Jennifer said: “I walked into the operating room like a celebrity and came out of the unknown.” an interview. “It was a rhinoplasty from hell. I will always be the famous actress that no one knows anymore because of her nose job.”

Today, Jennifer Grey’s nose is much smaller, and so is her film career Photo: Magic Movie

jane fonda

Jane Fonda (85 years old) has not only been under the knife once or twice, but she has had many plastic surgeries! In an interview with fashion magazineNow admits: “I had to tell myself, you can get addicted.”

However, now he regrets his interference. The worst you will find is the result of a face lift. “I’m not proud to have one. I don’t know if she would do it again if she could. But I did it. I admit it”.

Jane Fonda at the Netflix premiere in Los Angeles in April Photo: Richard Shotwell/d

The queen of fitness grew up in Hollywood and since she was little she has faced unattainable beauty ideals. As a result, she suffered from bulimia for years and tried to accept her appearance with beauty treatments.

“I hate the fact that I had to change physically to please myself. I wish I hadn’t. I wish I was braver,” Fonda said in 2018. Elle Canada“.

Jane Fonda rose to fame as a fitness expert in the 1970s. Photo: Popperfoto via Getty Images

Today he makes a call to all his fans: love yourself as you are and do not be afraid of old age. “Take care of your health, take care of your skin. I sleep, I move, I get out of the sun and I have good friends who make me laugh,” says Fonda.

Because: “Laughter is good too!”

Chrissy Teigen

Model Chrissy Teigen (36) had her breasts removed in 2020. She wanted a full bust, but later regretted breast surgery. The silicone pads were too big.

“I love being able to have a dress that fits my size and sits comfortably on my stomach,” Chrissie explained on Instagram. “I still have breasts. But they will only consist of pure fat.”

However, this was not the first time that the model had achieved something. I’ve already had underarm liposuction, brow implants, and liposuction surgery, which removes fat from the lower cheeks and fillers.

She is now taking a short break as she is currently pregnant.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013. Before all the plastic surgery, he found her really attractive. Photo: Imagespace/dpa

cute evangelist

After the nightmare of the operation, Linda Evangelista, 57, withdrew from the public for years. Seeing the result of her failed plastic surgery was too painful for her and left her with disfigured eyes.

Between 2015 and 2016, I underwent an excellent sculpting procedure, which is a non-surgical alternative to liposuction. This caused her uncontrolled growth of fat, disfiguring the former model with lumps on her legs, under her arms and on her face.

Linda model in the early 2000s Photo: picture-alliance / dpa / dpaweb

Linda Evangelista in 2017, just over a year after undergoing devastating plastic surgery Photo: Action Press

The surgical drama plunged her into a “cycle of deep depression, intense sadness, and deeper self-loathing,” Linda Evangelista tried to explain her personal decline this year.

In July 2022, she celebrated her return as a model in the Fendi campaign.