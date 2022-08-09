Piastri never got to sign a contract with Alpine F1

If a few days ago the alarms jumped with the apparent defection of Oscar Piastri from the French team, after the unilateral announcement of his promotion to F1 as Ocon’s partner for 2023. Today the website RacingNews363.com publishes according to internal sources in the French team the causes that could have led to the departure of the Australian.

Piastri was never linked with Alpine F1

And it is that, strange as it may seem, the young promise and the darling of Renault in recent years has never really had a contract signed with Alpine, or not with the F1 team itself.

Apparently, since November of last year, when it became known that Piastri would not be promoted to F1 as he would have liked and as he deserved for his achievements in F2 and F3, Oscar and Alpine reached an agreement for this year that included what Otmar Szafnauer He has repeated these days several times: being a test driver, a total of 3,500km at the hands of an F1 from other seasons, and the possibility of being promoted to F1 in 2023.

However, this agreement was not sealed between Piastri and Alpine, but between Oscar and the Alpine pilot academy. Therefore, Oscar Piastri and McLaren had no impediment when they formalized their pre-agreement before the Formula 1 Contract Recognition Board, since the young driver did not have any valid F1 contract.

In this way, the British brand has been able to establish ties with the Australian without any impediment, since in the Contracts Board there were no previous records that tied Piastri to Alpine.

I go through the courts

In one way or another, although this would place Piastri very close to materializing his entry into F1 with McLaren, as the driver wishes, there are several loose ends of this whole earthquake; all of legal scope and that seems to force the passage through the palace of justice.

On the one hand, McLaren is still linked to Daniel Ricciardo, a driver who is trying to find no financial compensation to lift the contract that unites them for the next season, according to the same source, the figure could be around 21 million dollars.

And ultimately, and as Otmar himself recently clarified, Alpine will not resign himself to losing his pupil without obtaining at least financial compensation that they understand to be fair for everything invested in Oscar Piastri in recent years.

The best Formula 1 products Official F1 2022 collectible trading cards Topps

amazon.es €8.99 Formula 1 2022 Electronic Arts

amazon.es €71.99 Fernando Alonso BWT Alpine F1 Team Official Kappa

amazon.es €55.00 Miniature F1 Tire Keychain 2pk LuLiyLdJ

amazon.es €6.99 Motorsport is my therapy t-shirt Motorsport Fan Gear And Co

amazon.es €17.99 How to make a car – Adrian Newey Dome Books

amazon.es €26.55 Formula 1 – Mechanics Laboratory Clementoni

amazon.es €30.55 LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE #51 1677 pieces LEGO

amazon.es €139.95 McLaren F1 2022 – 1432 pieces LEGO

amazon.es €199.90 Logitech G29 Driving Force Steering Wheel Logitech G

amazon.es €249.00 Formula 1 heartbeat T-shirt amazon

amazon.es €16.95 BMW Puma shoes ideal for driving COUGAR

amazon.es €72.00

Nicholas Nebot

In love with F1 and MotoGP since he was a child, he has previously collaborated with several specific websites.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io