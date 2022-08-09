Photos: Shakira visited Miami with her children Milan and Sasha Will they move?

The woman from Barranquilla paid a quick visit to Miami with their children after knowing the request of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office.

In recent days it was known that Shakira could pay a sentence of more than 8 years in prison for alleged tax fraud in Spain.

The Prosecutor’s Office of that country accuses her of evading taxes for more than 14.8 million dollars between 2012 and 2014.

After his separation with Gerard Hammered, Shakira She has also had to deal with the legal issue of her children and asked to take them to Miami.

This decision is not yet known because the ex-partner would have agreed to meet to agree who would stay with Milan and Sasha.

Shakira visited Miami with her children Milan and Sasha Will they move?

Shakira He had proposed to Gerard Piqué to take care of the maintenance of his two children and in exchange to be able to take them to live in Miami.

In the agreement it was also known that the Colombian would pay five tickets in first class so that the footballer could visit his children.

The Spaniard refused the agreement and instead hired a law firm to make a counterproposal.

Although until now the decision of the ex-partner is not known, Shakira would have made the decision to go with milan and sasha due to the break.

Images of the Colombian were recently released at the airport in Miami with their little ones.

This makes the rumors of a possible move grow since this trip took place a few days after the accusation of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office to Shakira.

In the photographs you can see that the singer carries milan and sasha holding hands and wearing a long pink dress.

The boys wore black shorts and orange t-shirts. They were always accompanied by Tonino, the older brother of Shakira.

Her visit has caused intrigue among her followers because it is no secret to anyone that the Colombian has a luxurious mansion in that city.

Before knowing his separation with Piqué, Shakira had put the property up for sale but it was learned that it is no longer on the real estate market.

The luxurious mansion is located in the exclusive area of ​​North Bay Road Drive, a few minutes from the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek, where other stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon reside.

