“Partying and aware”; show green marketing failure in festival

It is estimated that an average Mexican can generate up to a little more than 1.86 kilos of garbage per day.

It is estimated that the entertainment industry in Mexico generates just over 4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Among the strategies of marketingusing sustainable products has become increasingly common.

Within the new post-pandemic normality, various ideas have been developed that are more than just a trend, since they have been established as an important part of personal and social development; therefore, aspects such as health care, mental stability and care for the environment are part of the new change in ideology that has been generated from the global crisis, a situation that has an impact above all on the new generations, those who seek more actively to be aware and sustainablesuch is the case of a network user who went viral in the last few hours, because her actions in the middle of the party they showed a failure of marketing green In Festival, action that managed to impact the digital community, generating various reactions.

At present it is estimated that the culture of entertainment, which includes festivals, concerts and other shows within the interior of the national territory, generates just over 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the country, figure that exceeds 22 thousand 400 million dollars and is expected to exceed $26 billion by 2024.

However, according to what was indicated by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), a person generates approximately 1.86 kilos of garbage per day, figure that, when calculated for each of the people who attend a music festival with a capacity of 90 thousand attendees, reflects that in one day a little more than 62 tons of garbage can be generated.

In addition to the social benefits, the companies have had to modify their structures, to avoid fines, closure, administrative arrest, confiscation and the suspension or revocation of concessions, licenses, permits or authorizations, exercised by the government, under laws such as the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection (lGeepA), for this reason brands such as Burger king have modified their packaging while Coca Cola created a campaign aimed at sustainable well-being and a 100 percent recyclable green container.

They show lack of marketing green in festival

Within a reality in which consumers have become increasingly demanding, aspects such as marketing green, have taken on great importance, since It can be defined as the actions taken, both at the communication level and at the logistics or business level, that seek to be more sustainable and less polluting; However, these actions can fail, as shown by a user on networks, who has gone viral in recent hours, after deciding to collect an innumerable amount of plastic cups, waste from the festival Low Festival, in Benidorm.

@mandream07 I wish we were all so responsible when partying 🤣🤣🤣 #chicatop ♬ original sound – Andreea MM

Within the current context, consumers have become increasingly demanding about the actions of companies, a reason that has led industries to change their consumption habits to stay within the preference of people, such is the case of the sector of entertainment, such as concerts and festivals, who have sought to adopt proposals to reduce the negative environmental impact that is generated.

Vive Latino is an example of green marketing, where it was sought to generate a culture of recycling by exchanging the accumulated beverage glasses for official merchandise of the event; Cold Play, in turn, during its visit to Mexico, performed one of the most important examples of sustainability in concerts, by reducing the carbon emissions of the tour by 50 percent.

Sustainability in plastics and energy use is one of the recurring concerns among consumers, which is why this sector seeks sustainable development, which focuses on at least three points as indicated by green marketing, these being the following:

Redesign of products, optimizing materials and promoting recycling.

Seek energy efficiency in terms of industrial development.

Improve the value chain of products.

The daily actions of environmental care that can become viral within the networks, allow users to motivate their own actions, generating chains of sustainable proposals, for the benefit of the planet.

Now read:

Sony expands its sustainable strategy; Pizza Hut invests in major expansion 2022

Sustainable fashion and Kenya Os in Tecate Comuna were a trend in networks

Local consumption: The simple key to support the countryside and sustainable agriculture in Mexico

5 options to join sustainable fashion and take care of the environment