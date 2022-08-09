Parking in the sun could make the scratches on your car disappear

“Self-healing surface of a model car after scratching when exposed to focused sunlight with a magnifying glass (top) or direct sunlight (bottom).” Image : Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT)

As if one screen protector for your whole car a new layer developed by researchers at the Korea Chemical Technology Research Institute (KRICT) could go one step further than the sheets or movie butts of plastic that you apply to the screen of t or smartphone. When exposed to the sun, it is able to heal itself. causing scratches disappear completely in only half an hour.

unless you keep it parked in a garage all the time, it is inevitable that t your vehicle is scratched; either because of another vehicle in a parking lot, or a stone while driving down the road. There are protective coatings that help protect the finish of a vehicle and minimize the risk that a scratch will be deep enough to damage the paintexpose the underlying metal panel and increase the risk of rust, but even a protective coating will show scratch marks that need to be repaired yes, polished or remedied by a professional with the right tools.

For those who want their vehicle to look as pristine as the day it rolled off the dealer lot, but without putting any effort or money into its maintenance, self-healing protective coatings have been in development for a few years, with some challenges that have been difficult to overcome. The materials that have malleable properties to make it easier to repair scratch damage are also not very durable, so a vehicle would actually be more prone to scratches more often, while harder materials that are less prone to damage also show Less effective self-healing tendencies when a physical impact is strong enough to produce a visible scratch.

i Researchers at the Korea Chemical Technology Research Institute devised the best of both worlds approach. They enhanced a highly durable protective resin coating with an acrylic polyol-based reversible polymer network material, as well as introducing a photothermal dye. The tint absorbs infrared light from the sun and converts it into thermal energy, which increases the surface temperature of the protective coating. The chemical bonds of the coating’s polymeric structure react to the increased heat by dissociating and then recombining again, slowly rebuilding the damaged polymeric structure where a scratch occurred until it is completely repaired and gone.

“Self-healing mechanism of eco-friendly protective coating material for vehicles, including dynamic polymer network and photothermal tint.” Image : Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT)

The healing process can be speeded up by using a high intensity light source such as a laser, or with a magnifying glass like old school but tests with a small car model treated with the coating found that simply leaving the vehicle with visible damage in bright midday sun for about 30 minutes generated enough heat to completely cure the scratches.

The effectiveness and speed of the healing process depend on several factors, including going the intensity of sun exposure, but the researchers are confident that it could not only be used in cars , but also as a way to protect other vehicles such as ships and aircraft while minimizing maintenance demands. And yes, it could even apply to devices like smartphones, so the next time your device is dropped on the pavement and you’re left with scars that you remember you u clumsiness, you could leave it on the window for a while and then s find a device that looks like new.