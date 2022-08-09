Pacman the video game will have a movie – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The classic arcade video game will now take place on the big screen, just like it once did. ‘Sonic’ and ‘Mortal Kombat‘. This popular game, a hit from the 80’s, belongs to the company Badai Namco and together with Wayfarer Studios They will be in charge of the production of the feature film.

Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainmentproducer of the Sonic movie, is the person behind the upcoming movie and will use an idea of ​​his own to establish the plot of the script. Tracy Ryerson will carry out its development.

The production will be the responsibility of Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof, representatives of the Wayfarer study. On the other hand, both Williams and Tim Kwok are also listed as producers.

The big yellow circle has already had references or small appearances on the big screen. In the movie ‘Pixels’, starring Adam Sandler and Kevin James, he had a special participation.

The success of Pac-man

The game was designed by Toru Iwatani of Namco in the year 1980 as an arcade game proposal. The objective of the game is for the main character to eat the white dots that were scattered all over the map, as well as four bigger balls to get a higher score. Also, he had to avoid being caught by the ghosts that followed him.

The novelty of the project is that it was a different proposal to what was being done at that time in the world of video games, which offered products loaded with violent content. Pac-man’s goal was not only to attract the male audience, but also to reach the female audience.

