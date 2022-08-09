Oriana Sabatini joins fuchsiamania with a lace bodysuit

When it comes to trends oriana sabatini is always ready. The singer not only shows her best looks and what’s new in makeup from her social networks (where she has even done beauty tutorials), but in each new video she shows that fashion is definitely her other great passion. after the music. She now she joined the rage of the moment: the fuchsiamania.

Oriana Sabatini in a fuchsia lace bodysuit. (Photo: @orianasabatini)

It was photographed with a lace body with cut out openings in fuchsia that left a lot of skin exposed and once again demonstrated the sensuality of the Argentine based in Milan. She combined the body, which has small rings as a detail on the front, with a deshabilé white tulle with puffed sleeves. The outfit will be seen in the video clip of his new song “Perro” that Sabatini premieres in a few days.

The beauty look? To her brown hair, the daughter of Catherine Fulop she added a red streak that falls over her face from an updo. From the makeup stand out the celestial shadows (one of the characteristics of her favorite make ups) and light lips. The compliments of the fans, of course, were added to the likes and emojis of little fires in the publication. The detail is the XL nails in black.

Fuchsiamania dominates fashion

Since valentine showed her new collection, where fuchsia was the predominant color, the famous did not hesitate to add this color to all their looks. One of the first to do it in a total look version was Anne Hathaway, one of the guest stars at the parade of the Italian brand in Piazza Spagna in Rome. The actress of “The devil wears fashion” and other blockbuster movies wore a team with pailletes minidress with mini bag and platform shoes to the tone.

Anne Hathaway dressed in fuchsia by Valentino. (Photo: AFP)

The actress Florence Pugh was another of the celebrities who attended the same parade in the Italian capital with a fuchsia sheer dress from the same Italian brand as Hathaway. And beyond the controversy that was created because the transparency of the model exposed her nipples, Pugh proved that fuchsia is the new celeb fetish.

Florence Pugh in her Valentino dress. (Photo: Instagram/@florencepugh)

The celebrity list fuchsia devotees keep going. In the last few days, it was Dua Lipa who was shown with a sensual outfit in this color. The singer took the stage of her show at the Sunny Hill Festival with a bodice combined with a flared mini, long gloves and booties in a slightly lighter tone.

There is no doubt: from Oriana Sabatini to Dua Lipa, fuchsia conquered them all.

