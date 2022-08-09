OPPO and OnePlus stop selling their phones in Germany because of a lawsuit from Nokia [Actualizado]

OPPO and OnePlus have been forced to stop selling their terminals in Germany after a ruling by the Munich Regional Court 1 that agrees with Nokia in a 5G patent litigation.

In recent times we are used to attend legal battles between large manufacturers like those starred by Samsung and Apple or, more recently, the Cupertino company itself with Epic Games.

Normally this type of litigation sealed with an agreement between both partiesbut this is not always the case and a good proof of this is that we have just learned that OPPO and OnePlus will stop selling their phones in Germany due to a lawsuit from Nokia.

OPPO and OnePlus can no longer sell their phones in Germany

As the German medium Wirtschaftswoche has revealed, OPPO and OnePlus have been forced to stop marketing its terminals in Germany due to a ruling by the Munich Regional Court 1 which gives Nokia the reason in a litigation on 5G patents.

This court ruled that OPPO and OnePlus do not have valid licenses for the 5G technology they use in their mobiles and therefore began the execution of a previous sentence that was promulgated at the beginning of July.

In fact, as you can see in the screenshots that we leave you on these lines, on the OnePlus Germany website no terminal appears for sale and on the OPPO website users are warned of this situation with the following text:

“The product information is not currently available on our website. Q (Question): Can I continue to use OPPO products without restrictions, access support and receive future updates? A (Answer): Yes, you can continue to use your OPPO products without restrictions, access to support and of course you will also receive all future updates.

As OPPO explains in this statement, this new situation only affects new devicessince all OPPO and OnePlus mobiles sold so far in Germany continue to be supported by both brands and they will continue to receive their updates as normal.

But this does not end here, since this veto could be extended to other European regions, since Nokia has presented similar demands in countries such as Spain, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Finland and Sweden.

Update | OnePlus Statements

OnePlus, one of the companies affected by the veto imposed by Germany, has made public its statements regarding this situation. The full statement is available below: