Olivia Newton-John: Hugh Jackman reiterates that the actress was his first great love

After the death of the actress was announced Olivia Newton-Johnthe fans and the artistic community have not stopped showing their condolences, also remembering how the actress marked part of her life through her iconic projects such as the musical film “Vaseline” (Grease) or musical hits like “Physical”.

Not only John Travoltawho starred with Olivia in the film “Grease”, shared his feelings about the physical loss of his partnerdedicating an emotional message remembering the kindness and charimas that always characterized her and made her a reference for pop culture and her tireless fight to recover her health from the breast cancer that afflicted her for decades.

The actor Hugh Jackman He also expressed his sadness through his social networks, by sharing a photograph of him with Olivia, remembering not only the great admiration that he always had from the artistic and the human, because he emphasized that she was his first “crush”, that is, his love Platonic.

“I am devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away. One of the great privileges of my life was meeting her”, Hugh Jackman shared, highlighting that she was by far one of the most talented women she had ever met: “she was one of the most open, generous and fun. She was one of kind spirit.”

Jackman’s longing also reminded fans that he was always “loved” of Olivia, remembering how in his adolescence he appreciated her as an impossible love and a lot of inspiration to follow in her footsteps in acting and her passion for music.

“It’s no secret that Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (on her poster) every night before I went to bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come, a fighter for the cure of cancer who knows no bounds. I love you Olivia ”, concluded Hugh and generated hundreds of comments from his fans celebrating that Olivia was one of his great references of kindness and resilience.

