Olivia Newton-John and her artistic legacy: dreams, revolution and struggle

Olivia Newton-Johnsinger, actress and philanthropist, she died on Monday 8 August at the age of 73, after a long battle against breast cancer, leaving an immeasurable void in the world of entertainment. Announcing the sad news through the Hollywood artist’s official Facebook page was her husband, John Easterling.

The British star, naturalized Australian, has left us an immense artistic legacy, thanks to musical successes – first of all the iconic Physical – and cinematographic, among which his interpretation of Sandy Olsson in the cult of 1978 stands out Grease. But Olivia Newton-John was not only a great professional in the entertainment world: her revolutionary nature has consecrated her as a style icon, while her strength and vivacity represent a model of humanity from which we can all draw important life lessons. .

Here are three reasons why the legacy of one of the most beloved performers of all time will remain immortal.

Sandy Olsson: a style icon that is still widely copied today

When we think of Olivia Newton-John, it comes naturally to associate her image with that of Sandy Olsson, the character she played in the iconic 1978 musical, Grease.

Since her first screen appearance, Sandy has shown herself to be the classic “girl next door”, with her gentle and calm manner, blonde bangs and delicate fluttering dresses in bright colors. However, in the very last minutes of the film, the protagonist puts aside her perfect little look, shocking – and at the same time bewitching – her boyfriend Danny Zuko, with a sensual style. bad girl. Cheeky hairstyle, total black outfit – consisting of a leather jacket and ultra-tight pants – and dizzying red heels.

This look literally helped write the history of cinema. Not by chance, many celebrities from different generations have replicated Sandy Olsson’s style on several occasions. Among the imitators, the models Gigi HadidHailey Baldwin Bieber, Kate Upton, Cara Delevigne and Jenny McCarthy, singers Leann Rimes, Gwen Stefani, and Jessica Simpson, and dancer Julianne Hough.

Oliva Newton-John: the revolution starts from Physical

In 1981 Olivia Newton-John published his most successful album, double platinum Physical. With this job, the star definitively got rid of the image of her as a “girl next door” that the world of showbiz had given her, proposing rock and decidedly risque pieces for the time.

With this album the artist bequeathed us another iconic look, the one sported in his 1981 single, Physical. A success with 10 million copies sold worldwide, and revived in 2020 thanks to a cover from the pop star Dua Lipa.

At the time of its publication, the airing of the song was banned on some radio stations, while the sale of the record was banned in Utah and South Africa, due to the lyrics considered too sexually explicit. But the real revolution is the music video produced for the single Physical.

In the music clip, Olivia encourages men to train in the gym and sculpt their bodies, while performing aerobic-inspired choreography, in the style of Jane Fonda’s body workouts, wearing a neon outfit – complete with tights, leotard, shirt, headband and leg warmers – made for the occasion by her costume designer Fleur Thiemeyer.

According to many music critics, the video’s comic streak served to distract the audience’s attention from the lyrics of the piece, considered sexually explicit.

Beyond the contents considered too pushy and not in line with the image of the artist, the video still represents a fun hymn to aerobics and has made hair bands, an accessory designed exclusively for the gym, a fashion, still sported today. Newton-John, responding to criticism regarding the song and video by Physicalhe has declared: “Like everyone, I have different sides to my personality. Calm Olivia and crazy Olivia. Playing these different characters gave me the opportunity to show strange parts of me that people had never seen before “.

The last wishes of Olivia Newton-John. No flowers but her support for her foundation

Olivia Newton-John has been battling breast cancer since 1992. The Australian star spoke about her battle in the biography of 2019 Don’t Stop Believin ‘. In several interviews released in recent years, Olivia testified to the importance of her music in her life and how it supported her in the darkest period of her life: “You know, if you have a hard time, music is always a great healer.”

Additionally, the actress and singer revealed that one thing that has been a great help to her in the past few years has been – along with chemo and radiotherapy – medical cannabis. Olivia Newton-John – through husband John Easterling – discovered and became an enthusiastic advocate of natural medicine, as she herself revealed in an interview: “I was nervous at first. But I could see the benefits once I started using it. Helps with anxiety, helps with sleep, helps with pain. “ Her confidence in these experiments led her to establish the Olivia Newton-John Foundationa body created to fund research on holistic cancer therapies. In this regard, the eternal Sandy expressed her last wish not to receive flowers on the day of her farewell but rather that donations be made to her foundation, in order to carry on the research.

