Offices inside the closets

A decorative trend which appears as solution so that those who telework can generate a new functional environment that does not put meters or comfort at risk. In other words, having your own office at home, something that for many came with the pandemic and still remains, forcing them to have a space that, if possible, has good lighting, accessibility, a good location that allows us to concentrate and good internet connection.

Although the ideal is to have a study independent from the rest of the house, there are not a few people who have ended up setting up their office on the dining room or living room table, which often makes it difficult to work calmly and productively. But there is an option, increasingly popular, to have your own fixed workspace that does not subtract square meters from the rest of the house. It is what is called «cloffice».

How to create a “cloffice”?

The “cloffice” could be defined as what is responsible for intelligently optimizing the square meters that we have in our homes. Its name comes from the word closet (wardrobe) and office (office), so the concept is about creating a desktop place where we can carry out our professional work or even where children can do their homework. Likewise, it can also be the adaptation of a piece of furniture to convert it into a desk or to have a space that requires a reconfiguration such as a corridor, an entrance hall or the living room.

As the two English terms that make it up point out, it is set up the office area at home in a closet. And the way to do it can be very different: either by taking advantage of and reconditioning a wardrobe, inside a closet-type dressing room or by making use of multifunction furniture whose aesthetic does not remind us of that of a conventional office. After all, It is important that it allows you to totally disconnect from the work environment once the day is over.

The first thing to be clear about is that there is no specific number of meters when creating this space; however, it is recommended that it be no less than one and a half square meters for one person. Likewise, some requirements must be met with regard to lighting, accessibility or location. For example, good lighting is vital so that the day is pleasant and profitable. Light can affect our moods and our performance. If this is not enough then we must resort to lamps, light strips or any LED device that allows us to achieve our goal.

On the other hand, when choosing our «cloffice» corner we must take into account the accessibility to USB points. In this way we achieve not only comfort but a efficient place. And another recommendation is choose to install it in an isolated or little-trafficked place in the home, with little noise, as this helps to concentrate better and be much more productive. As a curiosity, to say that there are companies that are dedicated to creating “cloffices” inside the cabinets. Although it may seem claustrophobic, it is practical and super comfortable.

Benefits and advantages of the “cloffice”

It is important to note that it has many benefits, some of them for health Well, as much as one is passionate about their work, or precisely for that reason, the “cloffices” achieve something very healthy on a mental level, as well as being highly recommended by all psychologists: compartmentalize the private sphere of work. With the office always in sight it is very tempting to finish that pending task or check the mail for a while. But also, it is a great decorative solution by avoiding the visual pollution produced by work spaces with computer screens, filing cabinets, etc.

Added to this is a great advantage, the little space they occupy, so it should simply be ensured that in that corner one feels as comfortable as possible, whether it is the hall, the living room, the dining room, the kitchen, the bedroom, … Any room in the house is worth it. Of course, as much as the “cloffices” usually occupy an absolutely reduced space, it will always be a good idea to accompany them on shelves with filing cabinets where you can keep documents in perfect order. Also, don’t forget about trays and pencil holders for basic office supplies and also, ideally, a chest of drawers for complete storage.