NY Film Festival announces the selection of its 60th edition

The New York Film Festival will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a robust selection of 32 films and several local stories, including James Gray’s coming-of-age drama “Armageddon Time,” set in Queens, and the documentary Laura Poitras “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” about artist Nan Goldin’s battle against the Sackler family.

Film at Lincoln Center, which organizes the annual festival, announced this year’s selection on Tuesday. The gala showings are remarkably New York-centric, beginning with the previously announced inaugural film from New Yorker Noah Baumbach, a regular festival attendee who will premiere his adaptation of the novel “White Noise” by Don DeLillo shortly after he also opened the Venice Film Festival.

The centerpiece of the NYFF (as the festival is also known) will be “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” in which the director of “Citizenfour” recounts Goldin’s fight to end the opioid crisis and hold accountable the pharmaceutical companies that profited from it.

Elegance Bratton, who drew inspiration from her own experiences with queer and transgender homelessness in New York for her documentary “Pier Kids”, will close the festival with her semi-autobiographical fiction film “The Inspection”, starring Jeremy Pope as a gay man in his basic training to be an officer in the Navy.

Gray’s “Armageddon Time” will be presented as part of the festival’s 60th anniversary celebration. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is inspired by Gray’s childhood in 1980s Queens. Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway round out the cast.

Other films taking part in the festival include Todd Field’s highly anticipated “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett as a famous songwriter; Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardner,” with Joel Edgerton as a horticulturist; Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” with Tilda Swinton; “A Couple” from master documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, a monologue drama based on the letters of Leo Tolstoy and his wife, Countess Sophia Behrs.

Several of this year’s Cannes highlights will be presented in New York, including Charlotte Wells’ feature debut “Aftersun”; Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave”, Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning”, Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up”, Cristian Mungiu’s “RMN”, and Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner “ Triangle of Sadness”.

Among the New York selection is also the most recent film by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, “No Bears”. In July, Panahi, one of Iran’s most prominent filmmakers, was sentenced to six years in prison on a 2011 charge of producing anti-government propaganda. His imprisonment has been widely criticized internationally and among the film community.

The New York Film Festival is scheduled from September 30 to October 16. Along with premieres at Lincoln Center, it will have screenings in all five New York boroughs, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Staten Island, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and the Maysles Documentary Center in Harlem, in Manhattan.

Jake Coyle is on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP