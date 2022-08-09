NXT UK fighters could make an excursion in the United States

Since its creation in 2018, NXT UK it has served as a complement to WWE’s development program. The talents of the Performance Center in London have garnered a large number of fans thanks to their weekly show and their multiple crossings with their peers in the United States.

Precisely, one of those crosses could happen soon when four prominent names from NXT UK pay a visit to the development territory in Florida. The PWInsider portal reported that Gallus Y charlie dempsey are being considered for take a trip to the United States during the month of August. This instance includes appearances in future episodes of NXT 2.0.

Gallus debuted on December 12, 2018 on NXT UK. The team is formed by Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, being one of the oldest within the UK Performance Center. In addition to receiving several opportunities in the singles arena, the group went on to see the tag team titles in October 2019. Mark and Wolfgang held the belts for 510 days, marking the longest reign of the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

On the other hand, Charlie Dempsey is a young second-generation competitor who entered WWE last year. William Regal’s son He quickly joined the Die Familie group, being accompanied in the programming by Teoman and Rohan Raja. Dempsey has also made several appearances in PROGRESS Wrestling.

