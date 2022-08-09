Norma Palafox’s goal in Juárez vs Atlas (VIDEO)

Norma Palafox was reunited with the goal in the Liga MX Femenil this Matchday 6 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, also scoring his first goal with the jersey of the Atlas Red and Black in the victory of the team from Guadalajara over the Braves of Juarez on the field of Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

Just at minute 13, Norma Palafox received a ball from the right wing and, after gaining position from her marker, she took a tremendous shot from the edge of the large area to nail the ball practically in the corner of FC Juárez’s goal.

This is Norma Palafox’s first entry in almost two years, after she left Chivas del Guadalajara to participate in Exatlón and then passed through the ranks of Tuzas del Pachuca.

In the end, the Rojinegras del Atlas ended up taking the victory against FC Juárez with a score of 2-0 and a goal by another former player of the Sacred Flock, as Tania Morales scored the second of the night for the visit.