Norma Palafox and ‘Capitania’ debuted as Atlas scorers prior to the Clásico against Chivas Femenil

The former Guadalajara striker converted her first goal as a red and black team player, like Tania Morales, a few days before playing against El Rebaño.

Destiny usually places certain curious situations at important moments and a clear example will be experienced next Saturday on the field of the Jalisco Stadium where Atlas Femenil will receive the current champions, a duel in which, in addition to pride, is framed by the reunion of NOrma Palafox, Tania Morales and Arlett Tovar with Chivasbut now with the red and black shirt.

A few days before a new edition of the clash between Jalisco squads is played, the former red-and-white scorer sand premiered as a gunner of the Academy ensemble by scoring a great goal in his duel against FC Juárez, rediscovering his best version and where he will try to confirm it against Guadalajara.

For her part, the ex-captain of the Flock, Tania Morales, also did the same and also celebrated her first target as a player of the Women’s Atlas, so the commitment against Guadalajara where the Clásico Tapatío will live from the other trench.

Both soccer players joined, surprisingly, the red and black team during the previous summer transfer market, so they continue to adapt to their new team, although they are gradually becoming pillars of coach Fabiola Vargas.

When and at what time will the Clásico Tapatío Femenil be played?

The confrontation between both institutions of the Pearl of the West is scheduled to be played andNext Saturday at 12 noon, central Mexico time, on the field of the Jalisco Stadiumwhere Chivas will arrive with some fatigue after the duel they will hold on Wednesday against Inter Milan.

