«Noemi Bocchi pregnant with Totti», «William betrays Kate», «JLo’s lightning divorce»: how far does the gossip of summer 2022 go?

Summer 2022 it will be remembered (unfortunately) as the hottest and driest ever; for the fall of the Draghi government and the (strange) alliances under the umbrella; for the spread (alas) of monkeypox; and again for the many canceled flights. And then there are the inevitable pink chronicles, loves (or goodbyes) from under the umbrella. Premise: this summer started with a bang. One above all the divorce – strongly denied at the beginning of spring, but in the first heat it seemed inevitable – between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. Our “real” couple for at least twenty years now.

And then when we least expected it, the wedding in Las Vegas between the tormented ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and king Midas Jennifer Lopez. All of us, very knowledgeable about the return of the flame, expected a celebration with great fanfare, as only Hollywood can do, but no. The two did everything in silence and then made the announcement via newsletter (other than social!).

Two bangs, in short, for lovers of feelings and surroundings who seemed to be able to placate even the most “gossippari” souls at least until September, fill up the empty chatter on the seashore, the jokes with the neighbors on a cot. Apparently, in the era of TikTok all this is not enough. We want more. More than the fable or its opposite. So for over a month now about the Totti indiscretions and rumors have been chasing each other. We followed Ilary to Tanzania, to the shore of Sabaudia and now to the mountains of Cortina. With Totti, who uses Instagram only for adv, we have done more: listened to the neighbors, went shopping in the same supermarket, rented padel courts, his passion, with the hope of finding him next to us, interviewed deep throats, friends-of- friends. The result? “The lover (Noemi Bocchi) goes on vacation when she sees Pupone, Ilary moves to Milan, her house remains with him, not with her, indeed with her children”. Last fresh, fresh: “Noemi is pregnant, she is expecting the fourth child of Francesco Totti”. Confirmations? Zero. Ilary Blasi and Totti do not speak from the concise joint press releases of the beginning of July.

What about the Bennifers? Marriage, the triumph of love that returns, was not enough for us. Not even the honeymoon with a trip on the Seine in Paris, any romantic’s dream. Yesterday on Twitter was their worldwide trend topic “Lightning divorce” with jokes about the duration of the couple. Clues? Distant August. She stayed in Europe, he went back to Los Angeles for a walk with his children. Confirmations? Zero, also in this case.