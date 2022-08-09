Nine Perfect Strangers, the series with Nicole Kidman that will completely unsettle you

the psychological thriller Nine Perfect Strangers presents Nicole Kidman as a guru of good (and bad) vibes. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video and was shot on the actress’s ranch in Australia during the pandemic.

The best series of the year that, if you haven’t seen, you can still recover this vacation Vintage.



Nicole Kidman does not give up in the face of difficulties. In Nine Perfect Strangers (Amazon Prime Video) has shown it again, shooting a series in the midst of a pandemic, on his Australian ranch, surrounded by stars and taking his interpretation to the extreme. I mean, stuck in her character all the time and avoiding interacting with the rest of the actors beyond what the script required.

Promotional poster for the series.

And what does this series have to hook? For starters, the endorsement that comes with having a superstar like Nicole Kidman 100 percent committed. In addition to being the protagonist of this psychological thriller, has carried out tasks of executive producer and even of hostessas this Amazon Prime Video product was recorded at his ranch in Byron Bay.

A place where the interpreter of Moulin Rouge either Australia happens seasons with her husband, musician Keith Urban. In this small town of barely 9,000 inhabitants there are also houses celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky or Natalie Portman, which is why it is becoming known as ‘Hollywood 2.0 in Australia’.

BASED ON A SUCCESSFUL BOOK

Bobby Cannavale (right) is one of the stars of the series.

Nine Perfect Strangers is the adaptation of a best seller written by Liane Moriarty in which nine strangers with a certain purchasing power sign up for a very special therapy at Tranquillum House, a country house with all kinds of luxuries.

all flock looking for help with very diverse problems (partnership, identity, drug addiction, fame…) and they don’t know each other. ‘Nine perfect strangers’ who run into a hostess applying atypical methods.

In this series Nicole Kidman is Masha Dmitrichenko, a Russian woman who He says he has won the game over death and that forces his ‘patients’ to get rid of cell phones and other personal objects in order to finally be calm. Among others, the characters they play Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale or Samara Weaving (watch out for this actress who is on her way to becoming a superstar) they carry great traumas that will surface with this gur who tries to open their minds based on games and coexistence sometimes taken to the extreme.

Manny Jacinto and Tiffany Boone play Masha’s assistants.

DRAMA, LAUGHTER, MYSTERY…

It is Nine Perfect Strangers dark drama, comedy or thriller? To clarify doubts, you have to see the series in its entirety, since there is a bit of everything. Along the eight episodes we will discover the past of all the patients. And, what is more intriguing, the Masha. This Russian woman hides a lot about her previous life. Above all, what has to do with his work and his personal relationships.

As if all these ingredients weren’t enough to get you hooked, serifilos will find it to their liking that David E. Kelley to be the script creator and maximum responsible for the product. His successful work in Big Little Lies Y The Undoing with Nicole Kidman has given way to a collaboration that aims to continue over time.

