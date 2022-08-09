Nicole Kidman criticizes journalist for ‘sexist’ question about Tom Cruise

During the promotion of this new tape, Nicole spoke openly about the relationship of the characters Lucille Ball with Desi Arnaz and the way it was addressed in the plot. “It’s about a romantic and creative relationship that doesn’t work out. But extraordinary things come from there and I love that. It fascinates me that it’s not a happy ending,” Kidman explained to the newspaper. Guardian.

The actress was married to Tom Cruise for eleven years.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency)



Nicole highlighted the qualities of this ‘fictitious relationship’ and the importance of making a marriage prosperous and positive otherwise it is much better. “You can’t make people behave the way you want and sometimes, you fall in love with someone who is not going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. I think all of that is very easy to identify”, referring to the ‘Ricardos’ and the comparison with a real relationship.

Kidman, 57, ended the year with the premiere of the film ‘Being the Ricardos’ with Javier Bardem.

(Lisa Maree-Williams/Getty Images)



Immediately, the journalist asked “very carefully” if she was referring to her marriage to Cruise, a situation that bothered and bothered Nicole. “My God, no, no! Absolutely not. Honestly, it’s been a long time since ‘that’ was in my equation. I would ask not to be pigeonholed in that way. The comparison seems somewhat ‘sexist’ to me because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man, ”she pointed out angrily.