During the next MTV ceremony, Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award. This is a special category aimed at recognizing the contribution and impact of contemporary artists on musical videography.

The show will air on August 28th and Onika will bring some of her old hits to the stage along with the new single. Super Freaky Girl. The rapper will thus become the second – after Missy Elliott – to receive this award from the famous platform.

The Video Vanguard Award 2022 will go to Nicki Minaj!

Throughout his decades-long career, video clips have always played a fundamental role in promoting his material. Just think that, in January 2012, it was the rapper herself who caused Vevo to create the record for the most views in just 24 hours.

At the time, in fact, his Stupid H * e collected 4.8 million clicks in a single day, marking a historic milestone. In 2014, Onika would have made an encore by sending Youtube into a tailspin with the smash-hit Anaconda (19.6 million views).

To say the least, this Video Vanguard Award is deserved, which returns to be awarded after a couple of years of stoppage due to unspecified reasons. Over the course of previous editions, the statuette had gone to icons such as Beyoncé, Kanye West and Rihanna.

As anticipated, Nicki Minaj will appear on the stage of the ceremony to entertain the audience and fans who will connect from home. This will be an opportunity to bring to the big screen – for the first time – Super Freaky Girl.

The unpublished will be released this Friday and will officially kick off the artist’s fifth record era. In addition to the album, Onika would be working on the return of Queen Radio as well as to a documentary in ten parts that will retrace the salient moments of his journey. However, the focus will be on the years following the publication of The Pinkprintwho have seen it go through various ups and downs: you can retrieve the trailer by clicking HERE.

Very little is missing for the return of the queen of the game. Stay tuned to Rapologia for all relevant updates!