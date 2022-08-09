Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs 2022

Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award ai MTV VMA 2022! The prestigious Golden Moon Person recognizes the 39-year-old artist’s exceptional impact on music videos and pop culture. And Nicki will immediately celebrate in style, performing on the stage of the VMAs for the first time in four years! An unmissable appointment for all Barbz and not only, as the star herself recalled on Instagram: “I will receive the Video Vanguard Award at #VMAs 2022! You do not want! I repeat! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday 28th August“. Yes, MTV VMA 2022 are held live Sunday 28th August from the Prudential Center of the New Jersey. In Italy, you will be able to see them live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704). The pre-show and the MTV VMA 2022 show also air in reruns on MTV on Monday 29 August from 9:00 pm come on MTV Music Tuesday 30th August at 7pm. ☎️ 🎀 CALLING ALL BARBZ, CALLING ALL BARBZ 🎀 ☎️ Presenting your 2022 Video Vanguard Award recipient… @NICKIMINAJ!!! Come party with us as she takes the #VMAs stage for an epic performance, August 28th on MTV !!! pic.twitter.com/ks5puKYHxy – MTV (@MTV) August 8, 2022 Nicki Minaj will thus enter the exclusive club of those who have been awarded the Video Vanguard Award in the past, such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, David Bowie.

The 2022 VMAs ceremony will be a big night for her, as she is also nominated in the category Best Hip-Hop with the song with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?”.

With this, the rapper has collected an incredible amount of seventeen nominations for VMAs since its debut in 2010. He took home his very first Moon Person in the Best Hip Hop Video category in 2011 with “Super Bass” and won five VMAs in his career.

Shortly before the event, Nicki Minaj will release her new single “Super Freaky Girl“, expected for August 12. It could be one of the songs he will give us during his performance!

Nicki Minaj at the 2016 MTV VMAs – getty images

There are many other artists who this year will make us unleash with their performances, for example Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco.

And just as many singers are competing in the various categories: to vote for your favorite candidates for the 2022 VMAs, just click on the website vote.mtv.com. You have until Friday 19 August 2022 to elect your favorites!

