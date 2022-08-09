Neymar-Juve, PSG wants to sell the Brazilian: the updates • TAG24

Neymar-Juve, a midsummer night market dream. In the relaunch transfer campaign for many Italian teams, the news arrives like a bolt from the blue that could make the negotiations in the next few days even hotter. From France, what looks like one boutade has the contours of a real twist: the Paris Saint Germain he would have decided to sell the Brazilian. The number ten of the French team would not be part of the president’s ambitious project Al-Khelaifi. Neymar on the market is the news that could upset the next few months. To free the player, El Pais argues that they would be needed 200 million euros for contractual termination. A figure that cannot be taken into consideration, not even by the Qatari property. The alternatives and opportunities that the market could offer are evaluated.

Neymar-Juve, PSG willing to loan

Neymar-Juve, what’s true? There is talk of indiscretions, approaches with the football player’s entourage. Nothing concrete. But the footballer arouses interest. The dream would be to return to Spain, al Barcelona in particular. Orphans of the genius of Leo Messi, the Blaugrana could test the waters with Neymar’s father-manager and sink the blow. The boy, at the moment, would be disappointed with the position taken by the company. Al-Khelaifi has given a mandate to sporting director Campos to place a luxury “surplus”. In light of the possible sale, Neymar was clear with PSG: the intention is to find an accommodation that guarantees the striker the same current salary. Forty million euros, not a euro less. And in football put in check by pandemics and the economic crisis, not many clubs can afford such a salary.

Neymar-Juve, Barcelona ready to sink the blow

Neymar-Juve, an almost impossible negotiation. The figures are high and the bianconeri are in a delicate phase. And among the teams that would have already thought about “O Ney”, there is certainly Juventus. While waiting to close the Di Maria deal, the Juventus club remains vigilant on what could become the summer deal. Guaranteeing such an important engagement is not within the possibilities of the Juventus club. But it is also true that PSG would even be willing to contribute to the payment of the footballer’s salary. A surreal situation. To accentuate the resentment between the club and the player, there would be the renewal of Mbappè. The champion of the French national team, renewing with PSG, would have asked for greater specific weight in the team’s decisions. In Neymar, he is challenged the lack of commitment in training and recovering from injuries. From this year, the Qatari property has decided to operate with greater firmness.

The Juventus market

The Juventus market goes on, waiting for the imminent official dates. Cambiaso’s announcement from Genoa is a matter of hours: the defender will undergo medical examinations tomorrow. The negotiations Pogba And Of Maria they are in the process of closing. Both on a free transfer, the French midfielder and the Argentine playmaker will be the first two hits from the 90s of the transfer market. After the bitter farewell to Paulo Dybala, Arrivabene and Cherubini aim to improve the squad. The goal is to deliver to Allegri a team ready to fight for the top in the national and European field.