Netflix removes a Ben Affleck movie that is a success: why it is

Netflix It caused a worldwide stir in the fans. In this opportunity, the platform to watch series and movies will eliminate a production starring Ben Affleck that is a real success: is about Loss (gone girlin United States).

Of genre suspensethe film released in 2014 is directed David Fincher. In addition to Afflecka movie star who is currently going through a complicated situation with Jennifer Lopez (he was divorced three weeks after the marriage), there are great figures in the cast. In it are also Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, kim dickens, Patrick Fugit, David Clennon, Lisa Banes, Missy Pyle, Emily Ratajkowski, Casey Wilson, Lola Kirke, Boyd Holbrook Y Sela Ward, among others. Notably It is suitable for people over 16 years old.

It is key to note that Netflix will allow your customers to watch the movie Loss until next Wednesday, August 31, inclusive. Then it will be removed from the platform and can only be seen in services of Star+service belonging to Disney Studios.

What is Gone Girl about, the Ben Affleck movie that removes Netflix

Loss (gone girl, in the United States) is an extremely vibrant and entertaining film. According to the authorities of Netflix, the story is very captivating and curious: “A man in the midst of a marital crisis discovers one day that his wife has disappeared. As the police investigate, shocking truths come to light“.

According to what the critics pointed out in IMDBone of the most important places in the world of cinema and entertainment, Loss (gone girl) has 8.1 points (more than 964,000 people voted), so is highly approved by the public and is recommended to see.

Lost, the Ben Affleck movie that can be seen on Netflix until August 31.

The video of the trailer for Gone Girl, the film that can be seen on Netflix until August 31

The reviews of Gone Girl, Ben Affleck’s successful movie

Why Netflix removes series and movies from the catalog:

In recent years, Netflix made the decision to value its brand much more: it began to make their own productions of series and movies, and to stop acquiring the rights to other content that does not belong to them. In short, and when taking accounts, they consider that the fact of producing 100% new or original content has a lower cost, and a much higher economic result.