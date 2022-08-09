netflix | “Don’t look up”: Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay talk about the film’s similarities to our reality amid the pandemic

A world that lives its zero hour with the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. Two scientists who want to warn humanity. People who prefer to believe in fake news. That is the synopsis of “Don’t look up”, the new Netflix film that has in its cast Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, among other important names within the industry and that seems written in these pandemic times in which we live. Although it is a science fiction black comedy, written by Adam McKay before the pandemic, its similarity to what we have experienced in these two years due to the health emergency is truly amazing.

In interview with RPP News, Jennifer Lawrenceits protagonist, and the director and screenwriter Adam McKay share their reflections on the parallels of this film that sought to show an allegory to climate change and that over time also began to resemble what we live today.

“The great thing about this movie is that it’s about our complicated relationship with knowing the truth… and how easy it is to get politics into something that has nothing to do with it, between our differences […] There are many differences and parallels in this movie. We originally started with the idea of ​​focusing mostly on climate change and the inevitable disaster that we’re living in, that it’s not going to just go away like that, and how we deal with this, but when the COVID-19 It started when we were making the movie, all this started to become more and more similar to reality, there are many metaphors in the film”, says Lawrence, who in the film plays Dr. Kate Dibiasky, who discovers the comet that is approaching Earth and has the potential to destroy the planet.

This comedy, written and directed by the Oscar winner Adam McKaylike many other film productions, had to suspend filming with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. With the script already finished, for McKay it was almost prescient that what had been written would become reality.

“It was a rare situation. We were scouting in Boston when the pandemic started. The script was already written and Jenn (Lawrence) was already on the project. Suddenly we received the news that everyone had to go home and then in the next 5 months we saw how each part of the script became reality. It was quite strange, disconcerting, to see that reality, but at the same time, I think it’s inevitable when you see corrupt political systems overloaded with dirty money, specifically dirty money from fossil fuels and big dirty banks. Those systems are not going to operate well and that is exactly what happened here in the United States with the pandemic, sadly our government fell on its face… The only difference was that in our script we laughed about it, but when we saw it happening in Actually, it wasn’t that funny,” says McKay, the mind behind such hits as “The Big Short” and Vice.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE WAS THE ONLY CHOICE

In an interview to Jennifer Lawrence dating back several years, she revealed her interest in working with Adam McKay, whom he admires for his work in comedies alongside Will Ferrell. Her wish came true and they already have more than one project together. Adam McKay He also expressed his admiration for the Oscar winner and confessed that even when writing the script, that character was developed so that only she could interpret it.

“This role was the second that I wrote from the script and it was based on the idea that Jenn would play it because there is no one who is better at making the truth fly. […] I remember saying to my producer Kevin Massick, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do if she doesn’t like the script because it’s all based on her, and her qualities.’ You’ve seen her in a lot of movies, there’s a lot of honesty in her and unpretentious qualities, not only in reality… she’s a great actress, but she also made me laugh a lot. So yes, every piece of this built my expectations (of working with her) ”, he finished.

“don’t look up” is available on the Netflix platform since December 24, after passing through movie theaters.

