Netflix breaks it with a dramatic Denzel Washington movie that premiered in 2012

With this performance, Denzel Washington earned his sixth Oscar nomination playing William whip Whitaker, a heroic runaway pilot.

Netflix-The-flight-Denzel-Washington1.jpg Denzel Washington earned his sixth Oscar nomination for his performance in Flight.

This film, released on November 2, 2012 and has a running time of 138 minutes, is among the 10 most popular films in Argentina today, occupying fifth place in the ranking.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix is ​​a total success with one of the most attractive movies

Netflix: what The Flight is about

During a flight, a plane breaks down and panic seizes the passengers. Whip, the pilot of the plane, makes an emergency landing and saves the lives of the passengers. Due to this great feat, Whip is considered a national hero. However, when the causes of the breakdown are investigated, it is discovered that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and that he can go to jail if it is proven that he piloted the plane while intoxicated.

Netflix-The-flight-Denzel-Washington2.jpg The flight is among the 10 most popular series and movies in Argentina today.

The flight: cast of the film that is all the rage on Netflix