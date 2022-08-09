Netflix Alert: You Have Only a Few Days to Stream This Fabulous Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Movie (And It’s Not ‘Titanic’) – CINEMABLEND

An unusual and even quite dark romantic drama, far removed from what both actors did in James Cameron’s film. ‘Revolutionary Road’ is available on the platform for a limited time.

A somewhat forgotten but truly remarkable drama, with two movie stars getting together again to make a somewhat atypical and bittersweet romance, sometimes even dark. Also directed by one of the most successful directors of recent decades, who surprised everyone with this film. And you have only a few days to enjoy it in Netflix, since it leaves the platform this Sunday, August 14. You can’t miss Revolutionary Road.

The director in charge is Sam Mendes, who throughout his renowned career has made unique and amazing films such as Road to Perdition, 1917 or the scathing satire American Beauty. There is a bit of the latter in this film that brings Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet back together after their romantic adventure on the Titanic. In a way, the couple who play could be seen as a version of Jack and Rose who ended up surviving the sinkingbut much more twisted and bitter.

We go back to the 50s, where DiCaprio and Winslet play Frank and April, a couple with dreams and ambitions in the early stages of their relationship. She aspires to be an actress and he constantly wants to experience new things. They soon form a family with two children living in suburban Connecticut, settling into what many would consider the family ideal.

‘Titanic’ Deleted Scenes Close Several Script Holes: The Song Rose Sings On The Table, Young Cora’s Death, And More

But nothing is even the least bit gleaming in this spacious, well-placed house filled with beloved children. April gave up on her dreams and Frank got stuck in a routine and unexciting job. Both end up coming face to face with reality: They are not happy. They then consider the dilemma of whether to rediscover passion and dreams or continue to settle for a gray existence.

The film, based on a novel by Richard Yates, exquisitely manages to plant the bitter seeds of resentment, and well exploits how it develops in this couple who seem to have it all. The film is capable of touching on human behavior as deep as it is unpleasant, exploring how a couple can slowly become corrupted in the eyes of the whole worldusing for it the appropriate doses of drama, romance and even a well-spun satire.

An epic true story and with Spain involved: This is the new film that unites Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese again

Mendes achieves a calm but poignant story, which does not stop at capturing the irrelevant pathos in which its characters fall, and manages to show it in a beautiful way through the photography of Roger Deakins. But it is DiCaprio and Winslet, much more mature as actors after their first collaboration, who manage to give all the strength to these complex characters that will not leave you indifferent.

It was not a very flashy film, and even many had difficulty understanding what it was proposing, expecting a perhaps more conventional romantic drama. But Revolutionary Road manages to offer much more than that. For this reason, you should not let August 14 pass to see it in streaming, because you are going to find two actors doing one of their most remarkable jobs in a superbly told drama.

can you still see Revolutionary Road on Netflix. You can also see it in Prime Video.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter