Netflix: a movie from 10 years ago arrived on the platform and caused a furor | Chronicle

Netflix continues to constantly renew its Catalogue to add new movies and series that entertain their users. A few days ago the platform announced the premieres of August and this month it added, nothing more and nothing less, than a jewel of international cinema: “The flight”.

This American action-drama film starring Denzel Washington It was a success since its premiere and today it continues to move the hearts of thousands of viewers.

“He managed to make an emergency landing on the passenger plane he was piloting, and for that the public acclaims him, but the investigation shows that there is something murky about the hero“says the summary on the platform.

With the interpretation of William Whip Whitaker, a heroic pilot flying a runaway plane, Washington received his sixth nomination for Oscar and was highly acclaimed by critics.

The Flight is an American action-drama film, released in 2012, directed by Robert Zemeckis on an original script John Gatins. Is from Castawaythe first live action film in twelve years directed by Zemeckis.

It has a running time of 138 minutes and today is among the 10 most popular films in Argentinacurrently ranks fifth in the Top Ten.

Netflix: What is the plot of “The Flight”?

During a flight, a plane breaks down and panic seizes the passengers. Whip, the plane’s pilot, makes an emergency landing and saves the lives of the passengers. Due to this great feat, Whip is considered a national hero. However, when the causes of the breakdown are investigated, it is discovered that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood and could end up in prison for this.

The flight: delivery

Denzel Washington (William “Whip” Whittaker)

(William “Whip” Whittaker) Don Cheadle (Hugh Lang)

(Hugh Lang) Kelly Reily (Nicole Maggene)

(Nicole Maggene) John Goodman (Harling Mays)

(Harling Mays) Bruce Greenwood (Charlie Anderson)

(Charlie Anderson) Brian Geraghty (Ken Evans)

(Ken Evans) Tamara Tune (Margaret Thomasson)

(Margaret Thomasson) Nadine Velazquez (Katerina “Trina” Marquez)

(Katerina “Trina” Marquez) Peter Gerety (Avington Carr)

(Avington Carr) Garcelle Beauvais (From Ana)

(From Ana) melissa leo (Ellen Block)