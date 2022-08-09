Neither Porsche nor Aston Martin: the car that gained fame for Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington owns several collectible cars, highlighting the striking Porsche and his elegant Aston Martin, but only one from his garage achieved the most incredible fame that surprised everyone. We show you…

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”, where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris, achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from the international show business, his assets It is estimated at about 220 million dollars, plus the particular figure of income per film in humbly 20 million dollars.

Now, each win gives you the opportunity to buy various luxury cars of various styles ranging from elegant to classic, like his inseparable Aston Martin Vanquish or the 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo that he auctioned for $405,000.

Nevertheless, In his garage there is the extraordinary Range Rover Evoque, an SUV that has a touch screen to experience artificial intelligence, top-notch navigation, confident on- and off-road traction and comfortable interior space, featuring a 3-cylinder petrol engine and 1.5-liter electric motor to deliver a total output of 227 kW (309 hp), acquisition that achieved fame thanks to the actor.

On many occasions, we have seen the Hollywood star work on action-packed stories where he usually saves the day, but this time the fiction became real life, since Denzel from his Range Rover decided to get out of the vehicle in the middle of the Los Angeles street to help a man on the street, a fact that was recorded.

According to several international media and security forces that were present, the actor got out of his car and tried to help a stranger that according to the informative data, he lived on the street and was in the middle of traffic, putting his life at risk, but Denzel, seeing him in danger, tried to mediate with him so that he would be safe and wait for the police.

While that was happening, not satisfied with calming the situation, he gave him a mask and a snack (sandwich and drink) so that he could eat while the authorities took care of the rest. That day the actor shook social networks being described as a hero and a good Samaritan, his large luxury car witnessing the fact that made the world reflect.

The actor in his Range Rover