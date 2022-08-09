MTV Award-winning Jennifer Lopez cries and dedicates to Ben Affleck. At the end of July the pop star will be in Capri: how much do the rooms cost for that weekend

It was a resounding flashback, the one between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck. A new engagement twenty years after the first. With a promise of marriage that would contain a commitment to make love at least four times a week. Like this J. Lo she was moved when on Sunday she received the Generation Award in the latest edition ofMtv Movie & Tv Awards. And she turned to him, stayed at home, while she was crowned in California. Announcing a sober celebration, at home, in front of a set table: “Hi Ben and everyone at home, hi! Wait for me for dinner, I’ll be there by 7“.

I need allllll eyes on @JLo at the #MTVAwards!!! NOW… stay tuned for more from your Generation Award Honoree tonight at the @MTVAwards. ???? pic.twitter.com/c8abBI4Uua – MTV (@MTV) June 6, 2022

During the ceremony, the singer and actress, who is 52 years old, appeared in splendid shape. Not only for her makeup, very sensual and mysterious, but above all for a leather dress with a slit and a very showy neckline. Jennifer launched into a series of role reflections which he brought to the big screen. She concluded: “I’m not any of the women I’ve played, but there’s a part of what’s deeply true within me in each of those characters,” she said.

Hence, a series of thanks. To all the protagonists of his life. Not only those that have left the best memories and feelings. She said: “I want to thank the people who have given me joy and those who have broken my heart. Those who were sincere and those who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way I lied to myself because that’s how I realized I had to grow up ”. Even the hardest and most unpleasant experiences helped her grow and mature: “I want to thank the disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong.”

Then the message to the children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. They are a fundamental part of its existence. They were born from the relationship with singer Marc Anthony on February 22, 2008. Like their parents, they have a passion for music: Emme sang several times with her mother in public. In particular, she drove everyone crazy on the Super Bowl stage in February 2020. When J. Lo received the award in California, there was no shortage of tears. In this case of joy. Because her newfound relationship with her Ben made her reborn. She wanted to emphasize it too with her clothes. Yes: the last appearance was by the pool, with the first bikini of the summer. For the award, she wore a signature black suit Monot. A model for a dark lady. A long and fitted skirt with cuts on the hips, a leather vest bustier. A garment enhanced by a very deep neckline that exposes the décolleté, with a zip in front and shorter on the back.

Having received the award, a reborn and enthusiastic Jennifer after the encore engagement is awaited by a series of professional commitments. Three projects concentrated in 2023 that see her as an actress and executive producer: Atlas, Shotgun Wedding and The Godmother. But first an all-Italian appointment is scheduled. It is the concert organized by LuisaViaRoma to raise funds for Unicef ​​to be held on July 30 in Charterhouse of San Giacomo in Capri. During the event, a documentary that the brand made together with Unicef ​​in Jordan will be screened and there will then be a connection with Ukraine, devastated by the Russian invasion. The media tell how hotel rooms for the weekend have reached the rate of 18 thousand euros, but are still selling like hot cakes.